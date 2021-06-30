You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners 2022 4-star Talyn Shettron flips commitment to Oklahoma State

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2022 four-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Oklahoma State, he announced on Twitter Wednesday. 

Shettron, an Edmond, Oklahoma native, is joining his brother, Tabry, with the Cowboys. 

The 6-foot-2, 186 pound receiver is a top-50 ranked recruit nationally and the No. 5 receiver, per Rivals. Tabry received an offer from OSU on June 27 and the pair committed three days later. 

Shettron is the second four-star receiver to decommit from OU this month, with Jordan Hudson also decommitting on June 14. 

As a junior in 2020-21, Shettron recorded 1,152 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns at Sante Fe High School.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

