OU football: Sooners 2022 4-star Talyn Shettron flips commitment to Oklahoma State

2022 four-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Oklahoma State, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.
June 30, 2021
Shettron, an Edmond, Oklahoma native, is joining his brother, Tabry, with the Cowboys.
The 6-foot-2, 186 pound receiver is a top-50 ranked recruit nationally and the No. 5 receiver, per Rivals. Tabry received an offer from OSU on June 27 and the pair committed three days later.
Shettron is the second four-star receiver to decommit from OU this month, with Jordan Hudson also decommitting on June 14.
As a junior in 2020-21, Shettron recorded 1,152 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns at Sante Fe High School.
