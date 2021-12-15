OU football: Sooners 2021 signing day tracker, live updates, analysis

Oklahoma looks to solidify its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday despite the abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley for Southern California, which in turn threw the Sooners for a loop in recruiting.
New head coach Brent Venables, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and the four offensive assistants who remained from Riley’s staff have done their best to retain previous commits and add new pledges in the 17 days since Riley left.
Follow along with the OU Daily’s tracker of all signing day activity:
All rankings and stars are provided by the 247Sports Composite Ratings, while stats are per MaxPreps.
Jake Taylor, OT, Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Stars: 4
Hudl:WATCH
About: Taylor is ranked the No. 4 player in Nevada, the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country and No. 157 overall player nationally for the 2022 class. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder has helped Bishop Gorman to a 12-1 record this season. He chose the Sooners over Alabama, Arizona, Notre Dame and Cal, among others.
OKLAHOMA invented it.Welcome @JakeTaylor_79 🔒https://t.co/gz5qjoTB9a | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/r1t9iNFNvl— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Alton Tarber, DL, Deerfield Beach High School (Deerfield Beach, Florida)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Tarber is the No. 141 defensive lineman and No. 1113 overall player in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-1, 320-pound lineman was previously committed to Georgia Tech, but flipped to the Sooners on Dec. 14 following Venables’ arrival. Tarber held offers from the likes of Auburn, Arkansas, Miami and Michigan.
Officially part of The Brotherhood.Welcome @TarberIV 🔒https://t.co/kWjarMi5FN | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/L3DDCc6nW4— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Gavin Sawchuk, RB, Valor Christian High School (Highlands Ranch, Colorado)
Stars: 4
Hudl:WATCH
About: Sawchuk is 5-foot-11, 185 pounds and the No. 1 overall recruit from Colorado, the No. 5 running back in the country and the No. 73 player nationally. He ran for 2,006 yards and 28 touchdowns during his senior season. Sawchuk chose OU over the likes of Southern California, Ohio State and Alabama.
#OUDNA confirmed. Welcome @G28football 🔒https://t.co/kw2WpnTfXH | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/qWtC5i183V— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Jayden Rowe, CB, Union High School (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
Stars: 4
Hudl:WATCH
About: Rowe, who verbally committed to the Sooners on April 30, is the No. 10 prospect in Oklahoma and the No. 43 cornerback recruit in the country. During his senior season, Rowe helped the Redhawks to an 11-2 record. Rowe held other offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Baylor, Missouri and eight others.
Boomer Sooner! Welcome @TheJaydenRowe 🔒https://t.co/Vd4U6hbIhz | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/CbD4Urc1uz— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Jacob Sexton, OT, Deer Creek High School (Edmond, Oklahoma)
Stars: 4
Hudl:WATCH
About: Sexton is ranked the No. 5 player in Oklahoma, the No. 18 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 238 overall player in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound stalwart helped Deer Creek finish the 2021 season as the Class 6A-II runner up. Sexton chose OU over the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas A&M.
You’re NEXT. Welcome @Jacob_Sexton_ 🔒https://t.co/LpXCBt4Gmg | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/7Ed0EODBA4— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Broken Arrow High School (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)
Stars: 3
Hudl:WATCH
About: Spears-Jennings is considered the No. 8 player in Oklahoma, the No. 35 safety nationally and the No. 411 player in the country. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect made 56 tackles and four interceptions during his senior season. Spears-Jennings also held offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Boston College and Colorado.
You are the PROGRAM.Welcome @RobertJ3nnings 🔒https://t.co/laDTb74Hie | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/XS1dli24Qi— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Cedric Roberts, DL, Hendrickson High School (Pflugerville, Texas)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Roberts, listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, decommitted from Baylor on June 1 before committing to OU on July 28. He’s ranked the No. 101 defensive line recruit nationally and the No. 102 player in Texas. He’s also considered the No. 720 player nationally and held offers from Boston College, Colorado, and BYU, among others.
Are YOU ready?Welcome @Big_cedy 🔒https://t.co/XmCWYk4mQg | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/mWMCcLBijP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Nicholas Anderson, WR, Katy High School (Katy, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Anderson, the younger brother of former Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson, flipped his commitment from Oregon to OU on Nov. 1. Listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he is the No. 38 prospect in Texas. Anderson is also the No. 40 wide receiver recruit and No. 239 player nationally. Alongside the Sooners and Ducks, Anderson had offers from USC, Notre Dame, Penn State and 24 others.
#OUDNA runs deep. Welcome @nicanderson02 🔒https://t.co/LtIXuDLIku | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/HO6dN2gFDO— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Kip Lewis, LB, Carthage High School (Carthage, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl:WATCH
About: Lewis’ play helped rank him the No. 26 linebacker and No. 250 player in the 2022 class. He’s also the No. 40 player in Texas and helped the Bulldogs to an 11-1 record during his senior season. The 6-foot-1 recruit chose the Sooners over the likes of Notre Dame, LSU, Texas, USC and Oklahoma State.
Set the STANDARD.Welcome @KipLewis9 🔒https://t.co/brlbGJj93h | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/kaGqBohOd7— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Nick Evers, QB, Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Evers is considered the No. 10 quarterback for the 2022 class, the No. 26 player in Texas and the No. 156 player nationally. The 6-foot-3, 188-pounder threw for 2,366 yards and 19 touchdowns during his senior season and committed to OU on Dec. 12 following his official the weekend prior. Evers was previously committed to Florida and held offers from Auburn, Penn State and Mississippi, among others.
Home to the HEISMAN.Welcome @NickEvers12 🔒https://t.co/j4jkAJ6chv | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/hCMDHPElB9— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Jason Llewellyn, TE, Aledo High School (Aledo, Texas)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Llewellyn is the No. 20 ranked tight end and No. 415 player in the 2022 class. He’s also considered the No. 20 player in Texas and committed to OU in February before reaffirming his pledge on Dec. 6. The 6-foot-5 pass catcher chose Oklahoma over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Texas and Baylor.
This is CHAMPU.Welcome @JasonLlew89 🔒https://t.co/FOrKohdb6L | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/DX7ufsM7lc— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Kobie McKinzie, LB, Lubbock-Cooper High School (Lubbock, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl:WATCH
About: Listed at 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, McKinzie previously decommitted from OU on Nov. 28 and committed to Texas on Dec. 5. Following a visit from Venables, he recommitted to the Sooners on Dec. 13 and signed with them on Tuesday. He’s considered the No. 13 linebacker nationally, the No. 24 player in Texas and the No. 144 overall player in the country.
The river runs RED.Welcome @kobiemckinzie26 🔒https://t.co/VQU3C5isio | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/d28nY10XGi— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Jayden Gibson, WR, West Orange High School (Winter Garden, Florida)
Stars: 4
Hudl:WATCH
About: Gibson is ranked the No. 25 receiver, the No. 20 player in Florida and the No. 149 player nationally for the 2022 class. The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder notched 56 receptions for 857 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season. Gibson was previously committed to Florida but chose the Sooners over the likes of the Gators, Miami, Baylor and Arkansas following his official visit last weekend.
There's Only ONE Oklahoma.Welcome @TheJaydenGibson 🔒https://t.co/gsAMvd0W9n | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/xJBz6U7bLP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.