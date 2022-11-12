 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners 20, Mountaineers 20 (Live scoring summary, highlights)

Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray, Marvin Mims, & Daniel Parker

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Senior running back Eric Gray, Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims, and Fifth year tight end Daniel Parker during game against Baylor on Nov 5.

 Audrey Quan/OU Daily

Looking to bounce back from its 38-35 loss to Baylor, Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) faces West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) on Saturday in Morgantown.

The Sooners gave up three costly fourth down conversions and quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw three interceptions in the home loss to the Bears. Meanwhile, West Virginia is coming off a 31-14 loss at Iowa State and has dropped three straight.

Follow along with OU Daily's live scoring summary and watch the highlights:

Q4 (11:20) Sooners 20, West Virginia 20 - West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene rushes 11 yards for a touchdown.

Q3 (1:22) Sooners 20, Mountaineers 13 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes five yards for a touchdown. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes for a two-point conversion.

Q3 (3:36) Mountaineers 13, Sooners 12 - West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene throws an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Q2 (0:33) Sooners 12, Mountaineers 6 - West Virginia fumbles on extra point attempt, OU safety Billy Bowman returns 88 yards for two points.

Q2 (0:33) Sooners 10, Mountaineers 6 - West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene rushes five yards for a touchdown.

Q2 (1:06) Sooners 10, Mountaineers 0 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes 12 yards for a touchdown.

Q2 (9:42) Sooners 3, Mountaineers 0 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 32-yard field goal.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football.

