You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner receiver Drake Stoops placed on scholarship by Lincoln Riley

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Drake Stoops

Redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops catches a punt during the spring game April 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops has been placed on scholarship, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced after the 2021 spring game concluded on Saturday afternoon.

Stoops was congratulated near midfield and celebrated with his teammates. Riley also said he knew that he'd place Stoops on scholarship two weeks prior to the game. 

Stoops, the son of former OU coach Bob Stoops, was a three-star recruit out of high school, but decided to walk-on the team. He made seven starts in 2020 with 15 receptions for 219 yards.

Stoops scored the game-winning touchdown during the fourth overtime against Texas last season, and had a career-high 93 receiving yards against Kansas State. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

Load comments