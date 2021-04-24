OU football: Sooner receiver Drake Stoops placed on scholarship by Lincoln Riley

Redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops has been placed on scholarship, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced after the 2021 spring game concluded on Saturday afternoon.
Stoops was congratulated near midfield and celebrated with his teammates. Riley also said he knew that he'd place Stoops on scholarship two weeks prior to the game.
Stoops, the son of former OU coach Bob Stoops, was a three-star recruit out of high school, but decided to walk-on the team. He made seven starts in 2020 with 15 receptions for 219 yards.
Stoops scored the game-winning touchdown during the fourth overtime against Texas last season, and had a career-high 93 receiving yards against Kansas State.
