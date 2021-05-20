OU football: Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler with highest odds to win 2021 Heisman, per DraftKings

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler has the highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy next season, DraftKings announced Thursday.
Odds to win the Heisman, per @DKSportsbook— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 20, 2021
Spencer Rattler: +550
D.J. Uiagalelei: +600
Bryce Young: +800
JT Daniels: +1200
Who will take home the Heisman the season? pic.twitter.com/e1UCeUoxfA
At +550 odds, Rattler is above fellow quarterbacks such as Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Georgia’s JT Daniels.
The 6-foot-1 quarterback is entering his third season at Oklahoma. If he were to win the Heisman, he would be the eighth Sooner to win the award and fifth OU quarterback after Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Rattler started all 11 games last season, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,031 yards. His 34 total touchdowns and 172.6 passer rating earned him First-team All-Big 12 honors.
