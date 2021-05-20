You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler with highest odds to win 2021 Heisman, per DraftKings

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler during practice March 24.

 Photo provided/OU Athletics

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler has the highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy next season, DraftKings announced Thursday. 

At +550 odds, Rattler is above fellow quarterbacks such as Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Georgia’s JT Daniels.

The 6-foot-1 quarterback is entering his third season at Oklahoma. If he were to win the Heisman, he would be the eighth Sooner to win the award and fifth OU quarterback after Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Rattler started all 11 games last season, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,031 yards. His 34 total touchdowns and 172.6 passer rating earned him First-team All-Big 12 honors. 

