OU football’s defense is bruised and battered, but Brent Venables ‘won’t flinch’ after Sooners’ gory loss to TCU

FORT WORTH — Brent Venables spent parts of Saturday’s first half perched on a folding chair with Oklahoma’s defense circled around him, trying to spark a response amid a relentless onslaught from TCU.
However, his best efforts couldn’t keep the No. 18 Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) from falling 55-24 to the Horned Frogs while surrendering a season-high 668 yards, providing another depressing letdown after their upset loss to Kansas State last week.
“Incredibly disappointed again,” Venables said, “In obviously not playing very well today, in any way, shape or form.”
Following a bruising contest that included six significant injuries to starters, the Sooners faced the northwest corner of Amon G. Carter Stadium and looked downtrodden as they sang the school anthem.
Upholding the tradition he has established this season, Venables stood arm-in-arm with his players before retreating to the locker room in a moment that, though somber, exemplifies the resolve his team expects as he looks to lead OU out of an 0-2 conference start.
“He's not gonna flinch,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “He knows what's gotten him to this point. That’s probably what I admire about him most through five weeks of our first season together in year one, but he's not gonna flinch. He is a leader in every sense of the word. And we're gonna have a great locker room. We got guys that are committed to getting better. We got tough guys. We'll be ready to play.”
As one of college football’s premiere defensive coordinators, Venables has been involved in similarly gruesome games before, among them the Sooners’ 36-point loss to Southern California in the 2005 Orange Bowl.
Just earlier this week, he was discussing his 2012 Clemson defense’s rebound from a 49-37 loss to Florida State to an 11-2 finish, with some conjecture that the current Sooners could achieve a similar recovery from their loss to KSU.
But there was little precedent for the thrashing OU received from TCU (4-0, 1-0), which began when junior receiver Marvin Mims fumbled on the opening drive and the Horned Frogs needed just four plays to establish a 7-0 lead.
TCU went up 27-10 at the end of the first quarter on plays including quarterback Max Duggan’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Taye Barber and his 67-yard run. Less than two minutes before halftime, Duggan found Gunnar Henderson wide open for a 62-yard score that sent the Sooners to the locker room in a 41-17 hole.
“We're not very good obviously right now,” Venables said. “We have a lot to get better at, a lot to improve. And our guys have been committed. They've worked incredibly hard. Thought they competed hard the whole day. And we got to give them answers and we've got to help get them better quickly.”
With quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who struggled to 7-of-16 passing for 126 yards, knocked out of the contest due to an apparent head injury, OU had little chance to mount a comeback as Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville stood under center.
In the third quarter, Kendre Miller’s 69-yard touchdown run delivered just another slap to an ailing defense. OU lost Billy Bowman to a leg injury in the first quarter, then fellow sophomore safety Damond Harmon went down with a scary head injury that saw him carted off the field.
Linebackers David Ugwoegbu and Danny Stutsman led the way for OU with 10 and seven tackles respectively, while safety Justin Harrington had eight as Bowman’s replacement, but their efforts were for naught. The Sooners also failed for the second consecutive game to generate a pass rush, finishing with just one sack and four tackles for loss.
As time expired, TCU fans stormed the playing surface while Oklahoma left it in dire straits. In the locker room, Venables kept his message consistent to what he said just a week ago following the stunning loss to the Wildcats.
“Just stay tight,” fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis recalled from Venables. “There's gonna be a lot of outside noise, a lot of outside distractions. Don't let that break us up, because we're better together.”
OU’s hopes of a Big 12 Championship now hang in the balance as its prepares for Texas in the Red River Showdown next week in Dallas. Yet, the Sooners have confidence Venables will lead them into the rivalry game with the same devotion he has shown despite their early-season stumbles.
“He's gonna step right up in that A-gap, and he's here for us,” Stutsman said. “He's a fighter and he knows what we have to do. And he's right there. The commitment is there from him. We’ve just got to trust everything he does, everything he says, which we do, and we're gonna respond next week.”
