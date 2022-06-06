 Skip to main content
OU football: Rocky Calmus, Josh Heupel, Dewey Selmon on ballot for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame

OU Helmet

OU was named one of college football's blue blood programs by ESPN. The Sooners previously came in at No. 2 in the Associated Press' ranking of college football programs. 

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

Former Oklahoma linebacker Rocky Calmus, quarterback Josh Heupel and linebacker Dewey Selmon are listed in the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame released Monday.

In 1999, during his sophomore year, Calmus registered 114 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, before recording career-highs 125 tackles and 17 TFLs in 2000. In 2001, Calmus won the Butkus Award which recognizes the nation's best linebacker. 

Heupel finished as the runner-up for the 2000 Heisman Trophy and was a First Team All-American, and Walter Camp Player of the Year. Heupel finished with 7,066 passing yards in his two years with the Sooners. 

Selmon, one of three brothers who played for OU, posted an impressive 43-2-1 record and won four consecutive Big Eight Championships. He finished his career with 325 tackles, 25 for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Calmus, Heupel and Selmon are among 80 players on the ballot from the Football Bowl Subdivision. The announcement of the class will be made in early 2023, and the class will be officially inducted on Dec. 5, 2023.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

