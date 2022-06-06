OU football: Rocky Calmus, Josh Heupel, Dewey Selmon on ballot for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame

Former Oklahoma linebacker Rocky Calmus, quarterback Josh Heupel and linebacker Dewey Selmon are listed in the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame released Monday.
Calmus, Heupel and D. Selmon on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. 📝 https://t.co/6fMj9uJ6IB | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/P7tLhGKnvS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 6, 2022
In 1999, during his sophomore year, Calmus registered 114 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, before recording career-highs 125 tackles and 17 TFLs in 2000. In 2001, Calmus won the Butkus Award which recognizes the nation's best linebacker.
Heupel finished as the runner-up for the 2000 Heisman Trophy and was a First Team All-American, and Walter Camp Player of the Year. Heupel finished with 7,066 passing yards in his two years with the Sooners.
Selmon, one of three brothers who played for OU, posted an impressive 43-2-1 record and won four consecutive Big Eight Championships. He finished his career with 325 tackles, 25 for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Calmus, Heupel and Selmon are among 80 players on the ballot from the Football Bowl Subdivision. The announcement of the class will be made in early 2023, and the class will be officially inducted on Dec. 5, 2023.
