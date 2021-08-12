OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson scores 2 touchdowns in NFL preseason debut with New England Patriots

Former Oklahoma and current New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson made his NFL preseason debut Thursday night, rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-13 win over Washington.
Both scores came in the fourth quarter, with his first being from one yard out. On second-and-goal, the rookie powered his way up the middle to give New England a two-score lead.
PATRIOTS TD! @dreeday32 | #WASvsNE 📺: @wbzsports / @nflnetwork / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/nYUSKEOypv— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 13, 2021
With just over a minute remaining in the game, Stevenson scored his second touchdown on a 91-yard rush. The rookie took a toss and raced by defenders down the right sideline to seal the win for New England.
THERE HE GOES! 91-YARD TD FOR @dreeday32📺: @wbzsports / @nflnetwork / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/4zqXMcK3D0— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 13, 2021
Another former OU standout, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, also made his preseason debut for New England, recording five total tackles. Perkins and Stevenson were taken in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, by New England in the 2021 NFL Draft.
