OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson scores 2 touchdowns in NFL preseason debut with New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson gives a stiff arm during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson made his NFL preseason debut Thursday night, rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-13 win over Washington.

Both scores came in the fourth quarter, with his first being from one yard out. On second-and-goal, the rookie powered his way up the middle to give New England a two-score lead.

With just over a minute remaining in the game, Stevenson scored his second touchdown on a 91-yard rush. The rookie took a toss and raced by defenders down the right sideline to seal the win for New England.

Another former OU standout, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, also made his preseason debut for New England, recording five total tackles. Perkins and Stevenson were taken in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, by New England in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

