OU football: Return of Delarrin Turner-Yell, others sparks Sooners defense heading into pivotal stretch

Delarrin Turner-Yell didn’t take his time on the Sooners’ sideline lightly.
The senior safety suffered an apparent hamstring injury during Oklahoma’s 16-13 win over West Virginia on Sept. 25 which kept him out of its road matchup against Kansas State the following weekend. He returned in OU’s game against Texas on Oct. 9, but exited after the first play with a reinjury.
Turner-Yell missed the Sooners’ next four matchups before re-entering the starting lineup against Texas Tech last Saturday. The Hempstead, Texas, native proceeded to tally five tackles in a 52-21 win, helping send No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) into its final month of regular season play with the nation’s longest active win streak at 17 games.
“We’re just big on finishing,” Turner-Yell said. “We have an understanding that, in order to get in those games that everyone loves to play in at the end of the season, you have to win in November, because that is when those decisions are made. We make it a big deal to play our best ball in the month of November.”
In five games this season, Turner-Yell has totaled 30 tackles — one and a half for loss — and one interception. His lone pick came in the Sooners win over West Virginia before his injury.
While sidelined, Turner-Yell brought it upon himself to keep his teammates engaged in the game. Every chance he could, he made an effort to communicate with his unit about what was working and what wasn’t. In his absence, opposing quarterbacks averaged 264 passing yards a game against the Sooners.
Defensive backs Key Lawrence and Billy Bowman, a sophomore and freshman respectively, were among players who saw increased snaps while Turner-Yell was away. Though the Sooners’ secondary was far from perfect, Turner-Yell’s confident in the ability of his younger teammates.
“We had some ups and downs, but that's the game of football,” Turner-Yell said. “No one's gonna go out and play a perfect game ever. Just being able to keep the guys uplifted and being able to lead them from off the field (was) actually fun. It wasn’t fun being out, but it was fun being able to step away from it a little and actually see those guys fly around and make plays. I was happy for each and every one of them that made a play.”
Turner-Yell isn’t the only Sooner that’s battling injuries this season.
In its last outing, OU was without redshirt sophomore defensive back Jeremiah Criddell, redshirt freshman safety Bryson Washington, sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington, freshman receiver Cody Jackson, junior receiver Theo Wease and senior receiver Mike Woods. Additionally, freshman defensive back Jordan Mukes left the game early after a helmet-to-helmet hit.
After defeating the Red Raiders, head coach Lincoln Riley said OU’s defense “feels different” with Turner-Yell’s return. That accompanied by Lawrence garnering seven tackles and two pass deflections in his first game at cornerback and redshirt sophomore Jalen Redmond also returning from injury leads Riley to believe the unit is heating up at the right time.
“(Turner-Yell and Redmond) were a part of the backbone of our defense,” said sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham. “They're both leaders in their own respect, in their own certain way. So having them back is like, ‘OK, we're starting to hit full stride again.’ … We’ve had injuries every single year and (when) the guys come back, it's like a boost.
“Not like, ‘OK, we’re gonna be fine,’ but it’s kind of like, ‘All right, now we're gonna do people even worse with these guys back.’”
Now, heading into what the team calls “Championship November,” Turner-Yell wants his team to make the most of its bye week so it can emerge well rested. When it returns to play, Oklahoma faces No. 12 Baylor in Waco, Iowa State in Norman and No. 11 Oklahoma State in Stillwater in consecutive weeks.
“No one wants to miss games,” Turner-Yell said. “It was really tough for me having to be out those weeks. But I just feel like with us having a week off, I can get my legs under me a little bit more and just dial in to coaching points.
“Every game is important here, so (we need) to take it one game at a time.”
