OU football: Red River Showdown, Bedlam, between Sooners, Texas, OSU broadcasted on ESPN networks in 2021

Drake Stoops and Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Drake Stoops talks to redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma's games against Texas and Oklahoma State will be broadcasted on ESPN networks this season, the team announced via Twitter Tuesday morning. 

OU-Texas, which has been held on Fox each of the last four seasons, will revert back to ESPN for the first time since 2017. The Sooners' game against Oklahoma State was held on ESPN in 2020, after being on Fox in 2019. Kickoff times and details have yet to be announced for either game.

Texas holds a 62-49-5 all-time record against OU, although the Sooners have won 10 games since 2007. Oklahoma holds an all-time record of 90-18-7 against the Cowboys.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

