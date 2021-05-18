OU football: Red River Showdown, Bedlam, between Sooners, Texas, OSU broadcasted on ESPN networks in 2021

Oklahoma's games against Texas and Oklahoma State will be broadcasted on ESPN networks this season, the team announced via Twitter Tuesday morning.
Biggest games. Biggest stage.— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 18, 2021
OU-Texas, Bedlam to be televised on ESPN networks.
Kickoff times and specific channels to be announced at a later date.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/uGAGYwHsbH
OU-Texas, which has been held on Fox each of the last four seasons, will revert back to ESPN for the first time since 2017. The Sooners' game against Oklahoma State was held on ESPN in 2020, after being on Fox in 2019. Kickoff times and details have yet to be announced for either game.
Texas holds a 62-49-5 all-time record against OU, although the Sooners have won 10 games since 2007. Oklahoma holds an all-time record of 90-18-7 against the Cowboys.
