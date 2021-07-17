OU football recruiting tracker: Sooners land 2022 3-star tight end Kaden Helms

Three-star tight end Kaden Helms committed to Oklahoma on Saturday, making the Sooners' 2022 recruiting class Rivals' sixth best in the country.
OU’s 2021 class ranked No. 13 in the country per Rivals, and over 35 top prospects from the 2022 and 2023 classes attended OU’s “ChampU BBQ” recruiting event — hosted by head coach Lincoln Riley and the rest of the team’s coaching staff — on June 19.
As the year progresses, follow along here with The Daily’s tracker of the Sooners’ latest commitments for their 2022 recruiting class, which currently holds 15 total commitments.
All rankings, stars and photos are provided by Rivals.com.
July 17, 2021: Kaden Helms, tight end
School: West High School (Bellevue, Nebraska)
Stars: 3
About: Helms is the second tight end commit in the 2022 class, joining four-star Jason Llewellyn. Helms is the No. 19 ranked tight end in the country, and the fourth-ranked player in Nebraska. The 6-foot-6 receiver chose OU over the likes of Arizona State, Auburn and Florida State.
July 7, 2021: Jake Taylor, offensive tackle
School: Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Stars: 4
About: The third offensive lineman commit in the 2022 class, Taylor is ranked as the No. 6 recruit in Nevada and the No. 38 offensive tackle in the nation. He chose OU over Notre Dame and Alabama live on CBS Sports HQ.
July 4, 2021: Derrick Moore, defensive end
School: St. Frances High School (Baltimore, MD)
Stars: 4
About: The first defensive line commit for OU's 2022 class, Moore is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Maryland. He choose Oklahoma over Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and 18 others.
July 4, 2021: Xavion Brice, defensive back
School: Juan Seguin High School (Arlington, Texas)
Stars: 3
About: The second wide receiver turned defensive back commit for OU on July 4, Brice previously committed to Kansas in November 2020. After decommitting in June, the 6-foot-2 170 pounder chose the Sooners over Missouri, Texas and four others.
July 4, 2021: Robert Spears-Jennings, defensive back
School: Broken Arrow High School (Broken Arrow, OK)
Stars: 3
About: Spears-Jennings is a three-star, 6-foot-2 defensive back. He's the 10th commit in the Sooners' 2022 class. Spears-Jennings was once a wide receiver recruit, but was offered to play defensive back by OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, according to SoonerScoop.
July 3, 2021: Jacob Sexton, offensive tackle
School: Deer Creek High School (Edmond, OK)
Stars: 4
About: Sexton is ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the state of Oklahoma. The in-state addition to Riley's 2022 class held other offers from Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame and 17 others. He's now the second 2022 offensive line prospect to commit to the Sooners.
June 22, 2021: Gavin Sawchuk, running back
School: Valor Christian High School (Highlands Ranch, Colorado)
Stars: 4
About: Sawchuk is 5-foot-11, 175 pounds and the No. 3 ranked running back in the country and No. 52 player nationally. He chose OU over the likes of Southern California, Ohio State and Alabama, joining Raleek Brown as running back commits in the 2022 class.
April 30, 2021: Kip Lewis, outside linebacker
School: Carthage High School (Carthage, Texas)
Stars: 4
About: Lewis is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and the No. 21 ranked outside linebacker in the country. He chose OU over the likes of Louisiana State, Notre Dame and Southern California.
April 30, 2021: Jayden Rowe, cornerback
School: Union High School (Tulsa, OK)
Stars: 3
About: The second in-state commit for the Sooners’ 2022 class, Rowe chose Oklahoma over Arkansas, Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma State and eight others. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound prospect is the No. 8 recruit in the state.
March 2, 2021: Demetrius Hunter, offensive line
School: West Orange-Stark High School (Orange, Texas)
Stars: 4
About: Nicknamed “Pancake” during his time with the Mustangs, Hunter ranks as the No. 2 center in Texas. The 6-foot-3, 306 pound prospect chose Oklahoma over Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Houston. Hunter also saw action at defensive tackle in his high school career.
Feb. 19, 2021: Jason Llewellyn, tight end
School: Aledo High School (Aledo, Texas)
Stars: 4
About: At 6-foot-5, 243 pounds, Llewellyn is the No. 13 tight end in Texas. He held offers from Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor and Michigan.
Feb. 5, 2021: Raleek Brown, running back
School: Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, CA)
Stars: 4
About: The No. 1 running back in California, Brown is 5-foot-9 and held Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and USC. He was selected for NBC’s 2022 All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, which features the country’s top 100 high school prospects.
Oct. 9, 2020: Luther Burden, wide receiver
School: East St. Louis (St. Louis, IL)
Stars: 5
About: The lone five-star of Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class, Burden is the No. 1 overall recruit in Illinois. The 6-foot-2 prospect held offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and 35 others.
Jan. 15, 2020: Kobie McKinzie, inside linebacker
School: Cooper High School (Lubbock, Texas)
Stars: 4
About: Listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, McKinzie is the No. 19 recruit in Texas. The Lubbock native committed to Texas Tech in February 2019, but reopened his recruitment that August. He’s the No. 3 linebacker in Texas.
