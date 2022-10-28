 Skip to main content
OU football recruiting: Kaleb Spencer, 3-star 2023 defender, flips commitment from Sooners to Miami

OU 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Three-star 2023 defender Kaleb Spencer has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Miami, he announced Friday evening via Twitter.

Spencer, who attends Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights, Virginia, and can play safety and linebacker, previously committed to OU on May 9. He is ranked the No. 18 player in Virginia and the No. 692 overall player nationally in the 247Sports Composite ratings.

"I would like to thank the University of Oklahoma, as well as Coach Ted (Roof), Coach (Brent Venables) and support staff for the love, energy and loyalty they've shown to me and my family," Spencer wrote in a tweeted statement.

"It wasn't an easy decision for me, but sometimes we are called to be a part of a bigger future than we imagined for ourselves."

With the loss of Spencer, the Sooners' 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 6 nationally in the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

OU also maintains commitments from several players who could contribute to its secondary in the future, among them safety Makari Vickers and cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, both four-star recruits. 

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

