OU football: R. Mason Thomas, J.J. Hester, Joshua Eaton not warming up ahead of Sooners vs. Kansas State

Freshman defensive end R. Mason Thomas, redshirt sophomore wide receiver J.J. Hester and junior cornerback Joshua Eaton are not warming up ahead of the Sooners game against Kansas State on Saturday.
Thomas was in street clothes on the field pregame and appears poised to miss his second consecutive game after suffering a hamstring injury against Kent State on Sept. 10.
Eaton wasn't present during OU's game against Nebraska in Lincoln last Saturday, Sept. 17 and is sporting a boot on his left leg during warmups ahead of the KSU contest. Hester made the trip to Lincoln last week but is also wearing a boot on his left leg as the Sooners prepare to face the Wildcats
Additionally, offensive linemen Aaryn Parks and Marcus Alexander, a redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior, respectively, were not present for warmups. However, freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson, who has not played this season due to injury, is warming up.
The Oklahoma (3-0) and Kansas State (2-1) kick off at 7 p.m. on Fox.
