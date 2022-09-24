 Skip to main content
OU football: R. Mason Thomas, J.J. Hester, Joshua Eaton not warming up ahead of Sooners vs. Kansas State

  Updated
  • 0
R Mason Thomas

Freshman defensive lineman R Mason Thomas during the home opener against UTEP on Sep. 3.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Freshman defensive end R. Mason Thomas, redshirt sophomore wide receiver J.J. Hester and junior cornerback Joshua Eaton are not warming up ahead of the Sooners game against Kansas State on Saturday.

Thomas was in street clothes on the field pregame and appears poised to miss his second consecutive game after suffering a hamstring injury against Kent State on Sept. 10.

Eaton wasn't present during OU's game against Nebraska in Lincoln last Saturday, Sept. 17 and is sporting a boot on his left leg during warmups ahead of the KSU contest. Hester made the trip to Lincoln last week but is also wearing a boot on his left leg as the Sooners prepare to face the Wildcats

Additionally, offensive linemen Aaryn Parks and Marcus Alexander, a redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior, respectively, were not present for warmups. However, freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson, who has not played this season due to injury, is warming up.

The Oklahoma (3-0) and Kansas State (2-1) kick off at 7 p.m. on Fox.

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

