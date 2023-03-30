Full results from OU football's 2023 Pro Day with Eric Gray, Anton Harrison, Marvin Mims, others

Oklahoma had 16 former players compete at its 2023 Pro Day in Norman on Thursday.

The Sooners' list of participants were headlined by offensive tackle Anton Harrison, receiver Marvin Mims, running back Eric Gray, tight end Brayden Willis and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, who are all likely to be selected at the NFL draft on April 27-29.

Other participants included DaShaun White, C.J. Coldon, Justin Broiles, Jeffery Johnson, Chris Murray, Trey Morrison, Bentavious Thompson and Daniel Parker.

OU also had former kicker Gabe Brkic appearing for the second season in a row, along with fellow specialists long snapper Kasey Kelleher and punter Michael Turk.

Offensive lineman Wanya Morris, who suffered a hamstring injury at the NFL Combine on March 5, will hold his own Pro Day on April 11 as he recovers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Here are the final results:

Justin Broiles, DB

Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches

Vertical: 35 1/2 inches

40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.34 seconds

3-cone: 7.19 seconds

Bench press: 11 reps

Marvin Mims, WR

Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches (NFL Combine)

Vertical: 39 1/2 inches (NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds (NFL Combine)

3-cone: 6.9 seconds (NFL Combine)

C. J. Coldon, DB

Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches

Vertical: 37 1/2 inches

40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.24 seconds

3-cone: 7.31 seconds

Eric Gray, RB

Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches (NFL Combine)

Vertical: 37 1/2 inches (NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.2 seconds

3-cone: 7.25 seconds

Bench press: 14 reps

Anton Harrison, OL

Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches (NFL Combine)

Vertical: 28 1/2 inches (NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.98 seconds (NFL Combine)

20-yard shuttle: 4.93 seconds

Bench press: 24 reps

Jeffery Johnson, DL

Broad jump: 7 feet, 9 inches

Vertical: 22 inches

40-yard dash: 5.60 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 5.1 seconds

Bench press: 21 reps

Trey Morrison, DB

Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches

Vertical: 39 1/2 inches

40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.41 seconds

3-cone: 7.39 seconds

Bench press: 19 reps

Chris Murray, OL

Broad jump: 8 feet, 1 inch

Vertical: 28 1/2 inches

40-yard dash: 5.27 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 5.07 seconds

3-cone: 8.51 seconds

Bench press: 21 reps

Daniel Parker, TE

Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches

Vertical: 26 1/2 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.88 seconds

3-cone: 7.76 seconds

Bench press: 12 reps

Jalen Redmond, DL

Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches (NFL Combine)

Vertical: 34 1/2 inches (NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds (NFL Combine)

3-cone: 7.3 seconds (NFL Combine)

Bench press: 27 reps (NFL Combine)

Bentavious Thompson, RB

Broad jump: 9 feet

Vertical: 30 1/2 inches

40-yard dash: 4.85 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.62 seconds

3-cone: 7.66 seconds

Bench press: 8 reps

DaShaun White, LB

Broad jump: 9 feet. 9 inches

Vertical: 33 1/2 inches

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.44 seconds

Bench press: 13 reps

Brayden Willis, TE

Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches

Vertical: 33 1/2 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.36 seconds (NFL Combine)

3-cone: 7.3 seconds (NFL Combine)

Bench: 20 reps (NFL Combine)

Michael Turk, P

Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch (NFL Combine)

Vertical: 34 inches (NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds (NFL Combine)