OU football Pro Day 2022: Live results for all 12 Sooners' workouts

Oklahoma has 12 players participating in its 2022 Pro Day on Wednesday at the Everest Training Center.
Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive end Isaiah Thomas, defensive tackles Perrion Winfrey and LaRon Stokes, linebacker Brian Asamoah and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell are the defensive performers for the Sooners.
Running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver Mike Woods, tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall and offensive linemen Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes headline the offensive participants for OU. Kicker Gabe Brkic is the lone special teams participant for the Sooners.
Follow along below with The Daily's live tracker of each player's results. Results will be updated at the conclusion of each event:
All times and measurements are unofficial until verified by NFL scouts.
Jeremiah Hall, TE/H
40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds
Bench press: DNP
Vertical: 33 inches
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone: 7.22 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.52 seconds
Mike Woods, WR
40-yard dash: DNP
Bench press: DNP
Vertical: 35 1/2 inches
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone: 7.05 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.47 seconds
Kennedy Brooks, RB
40-yard dash: DNP
Bench press: 14 reps
Vertical: 35 1/2 inches
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone: 7 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.40 seconds
Marquis Hayes, G
40-yard dash: DNP
Bench press: DNP
Vertical: 24 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 6 inches
3-cone: 7.98 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.87 seconds
Tyrese Robinson, T
40-yard dash: 5.13 seconds
Bench press: DNP
Vertical: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone: 8.18 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 5.09 seconds
Nik Bonitto, OLB
40-yard dash: DNP
Bench press: 22 reps
Vertical: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone: 7.07 seconds
20-yard shuttle: DNP
LaRon Stokes, DL
40-yard dash: 4.90 seconds
Bench press: 23 reps
Vertical: 33 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches
3-cone: DNP
20-yard shuttle: 4.68 seconds
Isaiah Thomas, DE
40-yard dash: DNP
Bench press: 23 reps
Vertical: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
Perrion Winfrey, DT
40-yard dash: DNP
Bench press: DNP
Vertical: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
Brian Asamoah, LB
40-yard dash: DNP
Bench press: 23 reps
Vertical: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
Delarrin Turner-Yell, S
40-yard dash: DNP
Bench press: DNP
Vertical: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
Gabe Brkic, K
40-yard dash: DNP
Bench press: DNP
Vertical: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.