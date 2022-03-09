 Skip to main content
OU football Pro Day 2022: Live results for all 12 Sooners' workouts

Sooners celebrate

The Sooners celebrate after defeating No. 14 Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma has 12 players participating in its 2022 Pro Day on Wednesday at the Everest Training Center.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive end Isaiah Thomas, defensive tackles Perrion Winfrey and LaRon Stokes, linebacker Brian Asamoah and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell are the defensive performers for the Sooners.

Running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver Mike Woods, tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall and offensive linemen Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes headline the offensive participants for OU. Kicker Gabe Brkic is the lone special teams participant for the Sooners.

Follow along below with The Daily's live tracker of each player's results. Results will be updated at the conclusion of each event:

All times and measurements are unofficial until verified by NFL scouts.

Jeremiah Hall, TE/H

40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds 

Bench press: DNP

Vertical: 33 inches

Broad jump: DNP 

3-cone: 7.22 seconds 

20-yard shuttle: 4.52 seconds 

Mike Woods, WR

40-yard dash: DNP

Bench press: DNP

Vertical: 35 1/2 inches

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone: 7.05 seconds 

20-yard shuttle: 4.47 seconds 

Kennedy Brooks, RB

40-yard dash: DNP

Bench press: 14 reps 

Vertical: 35 1/2 inches

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone: 7 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.40 seconds 

Marquis Hayes, G

40-yard dash: DNP

Bench press: DNP

Vertical: 24 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 6 inches 

3-cone: 7.98 seconds 

20-yard shuttle: 4.87 seconds 

Tyrese Robinson, T

40-yard dash: 5.13 seconds 

Bench press: DNP

Vertical: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone: 8.18 seconds 

20-yard shuttle: 5.09 seconds 

Nik Bonitto, OLB

40-yard dash: DNP

Bench press: 22 reps 

Vertical: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone: 7.07 seconds 

20-yard shuttle: DNP

LaRon Stokes, DL 

40-yard dash: 4.90 seconds

Bench press: 23 reps 

Vertical: 33 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

3-cone: DNP

20-yard shuttle: 4.68 seconds 

Isaiah Thomas, DE

40-yard dash: DNP

Bench press: 23 reps 

Vertical: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Perrion Winfrey, DT

40-yard dash: DNP

Bench press: DNP

Vertical: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Brian Asamoah, LB

40-yard dash: DNP

Bench press: 23 reps 

Vertical: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Delarrin Turner-Yell, S

40-yard dash: DNP

Bench press: DNP

Vertical: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Gabe Brkic, K

40-yard dash: DNP

Bench press: DNP

Vertical: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Tags

