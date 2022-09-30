OU football: Predictions for Sooners' road contest vs. TCU

No. 18 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) will look to rebound from its upset loss to Kansas State when it faces TCU (3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.
The Sooners rolled through nonconference play with wins over UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska before the Wildcats stunned them 41-34 in Norman last weekend. TCU, meanwhile, bulldozed Colorado and Tarleton State, then outlasted SMU 42-34 to close its nonconference slate.
Here are predictions for the game from the OU Daily’s football beat writers:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 40, Horned Frogs 34
Following a surprising setback in the first year of the Brent Venables era, the Sooners will either snowball further or rebound admirably after the KSU loss.
Venables said he didn’t see his players’ commitment waiver in the days surrounding their defeat, so I’ll take a resilient OU for a rebound in this one.
TCU enters Saturday with a top-30 rushing defense in college football, but running back Eric Gray has been a spark plug for Oklahoma every time he’s touched the ball. I expect that’ll continue Saturday as he looks to register his third consecutive game with over 100 rushing yards.
Perhaps a consistent running effort throughout will take some pressure off Dillon Gabriel. I think the Sooners’ quarterback will play a fluid game with no turnovers and will feed the ball liberally to wide receiver Marvin Mims, who torched the Horned Frogs for 132 yards and two touchdowns the last time OU played in Fort Worth.
Oklahoma’s defense presents the bigger question mark for me. Will one week of practice and intensive film study fix the tackling issues that surfaced against the Wildcats? Also, freshman linebacker Jaren Kanak didn’t play against Kansas State despite leading the team in tackles and forcing a fumble at Nebraska, but I think getting him on the field more can only help.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 38, Horned Frogs 31
This game has two outcomes: either the Sooners lose again and Venables has a tough task ahead in year one, or OU rebounds and continues its trek toward the Big 12 Championship game.
Oklahoma is going to achieve the latter for now, but in a game the Sooners’ defense is exposed again.
OU’s defense looked great through three games, even ranking first in tackles for loss and fourth in sacks nationally. But after a sackless performance against the Wildcats last Saturday, can OU’s defensive line find its footing in Fort Worth? That’s going to be the key to the game.
Expect Gabriel to continue his efficient season, and his 30-game passing touchdown streak shouldn’t break against TCU. OU should also continue to force feed senior running back Eric Gray, who’s already nearly surpassed his rushing yard total from last season (412).
It’ll be interesting to see what the response of this team is, and what Venables’ message was following the Kansas State loss. Do the Sooners fire back? Do they fold? The TCU matchup should reveal the answer.
Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor: Sooners 31, Horned Frogs 28
The Sooners are looking to put their abysmal performance against Kansas State behind them as they roll into Fort Worth.
In Venables’ first loss as head coach, Oklahoma allowed 509 total yards and committed 11 penalties for 87 yards. On offense, Gabriel continued his impressive play completing 26-of-39 passes and passing for 330 yards and four touchdowns, however, he missed some wide-open receivers on some key plays.
While Gabriel has admitted he needs to be better, he has yet to turn the ball over, and that will need to continue for OU to bounce back Saturday vs. TCU.
The Sooners’ defense struggled mightily against the Wildcats as they gave up a season-high 41 points. I expect them to rebound in a big way and contain quarterback Max Duggan on the ground.
I do think Duggan, who ranks first nationally in passing efficiency, stays hot through the air and keeps the Frogs in the game. And what better way for the defense to respond then coming up with a few huge stops of turnovers?
How will Venables and the Sooners respond? This one should be interesting.
