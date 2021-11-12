OU football: Predictions for No. 8 Sooners' game at No. 13 Baylor

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) takes on No. 13 Baylor (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Waco (Fox).
The Sooners are fresh off their bye week, having received some much needed reprieve after their 52-21 drubbing of Texas Tech on Oct. 30. Meanwhile, Baylor is coming off its first conference loss against TCU last weekend.
Here are predictions for the contest from The Daily’s sports desk:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 48, Bears 35
“Championship November” has arrived. Oklahoma is 14-0 in the current month since 2017 and the buck doesn’t seem likely to stop with Baylor. The Bears are talented and I think they’ll play the Sooners close for three quarters, but I expect OU to pull away in the fourth.
My pick to click in this one is junior H-back Austin Stogner, who hasn’t yet put everything together this season following his scary injury-turned-infection last fall. However, against Baylor in 2019, a then-freshman Stogner was one of OU’s heroes with two touchdown catches in the furious comeback. I think he picks up two more scores Saturday, finally finding his role in OU’s offense and doubling his season touchdown total.
Defensively, I think a key takeaway in the fourth quarter will help Oklahoma put the game away, just like Nik Bonitto’s interception did in 2019. It’d be quite the comeback story for cornerback Woodi Washington, who has missed the past seven games due to injury, if he returned against the Bears and made a crucial interception.
Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Sooners 45, Bears 38
Former OU quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns in TCU’s upset win over Baylor last weekend. While I can’t see him putting up numbers quite like that, I think Caleb Williams could find similar success against the Bears.
The Sooners’ receiving corps could, and probably should, have a field day against Baylor’s secondary — which allows 237.8 passing yards per game, ranking eighth in the Big 12. If Oklahoma gets back senior wide receiver Mike Woods, that should only diminish Sooners fans’ worries. That said, however, I think the only thing OU fans should be concerned about Saturday is the play of the Sooners’ secondary.
OU ranks dead last in the Big 12 in allowed passing yards per game with 272.9. The Bears are far from the conference’s best passing team, but that hasn’t stopped prior teams from gutting the Sooners through the air. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean had 246 passing yards against OU on Oct. 23. For Oklahoma to escape Waco with a win, it’ll need another multiple forced-interception performance like it had against Texas Tech.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 38, Bears 35
The Sooners finally get a chance to prove they belong to the College Football Playoff committee. Undoubtedly OU’s toughest matchup to date, Baylor will pose a difficult test for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. As impressive as head coach Dave Aranda has been, I think Oklahoma will squeeze by with the extra preparation from the bye week.
Head coach Lincoln Riley and his offense will come out firing with their explosive offense that’s been let loose with Williams’ arrival. I’m predicting a big day for Williams with at least three touchdowns, cementing him as a legitimate Heisman contender.
In years past, the OU run game has bolstered its Championship November offense, but I’m predicting sophomore Marvin Mims and redshirt sophomore Jadon Haselwood will burn the Bears through the air, both scoring touchdowns. In this match, Oklahoma will finally give the CFP committee a reason to boost its ranking come Tuesday.
