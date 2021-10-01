OU football: Predictions for No. 6 Sooners at Kansas State

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) is Manhattan bound to take on Kansas State (3-1, 0-1) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday on Fox.
The Sooners are fresh off a close 16-13 victory over West Virginia thanks to redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic’s last ditch field goal. Meanwhile, Kansas State suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, falling 31-20 to Oklahoma State.
With OU looking to stave off a third straight loss to KSU, here are predictions for the game from the Daily’s sports desk:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 33, Wildcats 17
Is this the week Oklahoma completely unleashes its offense? The rainy forecast should temper those expectations, but I think if OU’s offensive line rounds into form Saturday, the Sooners can start to find their offensive groove again.
Kansas State is No. 9 nationally in run defense, so running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray will have a challenge on the ground. However, the Wildcats are No. 101 in the country against the pass. Weather permitting, quarterback Spencer Rattler should have an opportunity for more downfield throws if OU can run the ball well enough to keep K-State honest.
Based on how it has played through four games, the Oklahoma defense is the least of my concerns. The Wildcats’ offensive line has allowed six sacks this season, and I expect OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas to add two more while Speed D recovers two fumbles.
Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Sooners 30, Wildcats 24
Though it’s coming off a road loss to OSU, Kansas State has proven to be an opponent Oklahoma can’t take lightly, but you knew that already. The Sooners’ losing streak against the Wildcats has been heavily discussed every day this week, and will probably be mentioned 20 times on the Fox broadcast.
K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson’s assumed absence in this game is the main reason I’m picking OU to break that streak this weekend. If he was going to play this weekend, I’m not so sure my prediction would be the same. The Independence, Missouri, native looked unstoppable in his two victories over the Sooners. With OU’s offensive struggles this season, I think Thompson would’ve been too much for Oklahoma to handle on the road.
But, luckily for OU, that’s not the case. The Sooners’ defense should be able to handle K-State’s other two quarterbacks, just as it handled West Virginia’s two quarterback system a week ago. I also expect Rattler and crew to put together a more impressive offensive performance this weekend. Look for at least a 200-yard team rushing performance as the Sooners pull away late.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 23, Wildcats 10
A possibly rainy road environment against Kansas State is probably the worst scenario for OU. KSU, which is known for developing under-recruited athletes and carving out decent seasons, excels with a power-running attack. If the Sooners find themselves in a showery environment, perhaps that’ll be enough for the Wildcats to put them on upset alert.
Perhaps Oklahoma, which has struggled with its offensive-line performance this season, will be forced to run the ball due to weather. I think co-starting running backs Brooks and Gray will be leaned on heavily in this game, and will get back-on-track with over 150 combined yards.
But ultimately, with Thompson likely out for Saturday’s matchup, I think Oklahoma will be too much to give the Wildcats three consecutive wins in the series. Look for the Sooners’ defense, which has quickly become the team’s strength, to rack up five or more sacks and keep KSU in check.
