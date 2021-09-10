OU football: Predictions for No. 4 Sooners vs Western Carolina

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) will face FCS opponent Western Carolina (0-1) at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Norman. The Sooners are favored by 46.5 points over the Catamounts, who went 1-8 last season.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler and the OU defense have a premium chance to rebound from their sluggish start against Tulane last weekend. Here are predictions from The Daily’s sports desk for the matchup with the Catamounts:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 48, Catamounts 7
OU thought its season opener against Tulane was over at halftime, according to head coach Lincoln Riley. Against Western Carolina, the game should be over at halftime if the Sooners execute, but I’ll be more interested to see whether they keep their foot on the gas in the second half.
Though most would think Rattler will be finished at halftime, I anticipate he plays halfway into the third quarter after his sloppy showing against the Green Wave. The Catamounts won’t be the ultimate litmus test of his Heisman candidacy, but they provide Rattler solid game reps and a chance to sharpen his skills ahead of an anticipated clash with Nebraska.
Also, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch noted Speed D would’ve felt “a whole lot worse” about its second half implosion against Tulane if not for its second quarter turnovers. I expect OU to spread its defensive dominance out this week, garnering a turnover in each of the first three quarters and pitching a shutout until the fourth.
Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Sooners 58, Catamounts 10
OU looked far from the No. 2 in the country against Tulane in its season opener. This Saturday, however, I think the Sooners will look like that and more. Any Power 5 team would against Western Carolina.
Rattler will toss for three first half touchdowns and Riley will send in his team’s second unit after the start of the third quarter. I think this game will be only worth watching when freshman quarterback Caleb Williams debuts. He’s already scored one touchdown in his lone play for OU, and I’d wager he scores at least two more in this game.
Defensively, I think the Sooners will have a heyday against the Catamounts. The Green Wave made the OU defense miss tackles and leave receivers open consistently last week, but Western Carolina’s offense won’t have nearly as much success. Sooners win by a lot and start looking toward their Nebraska matchup a little early.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 52, Catamounts 3
Last week I predicted OU to handily defeat Tulane by 40, but it won by five. This week, I’m predicting the Sooners to win by over 40 again, and rebound off last week’s disappointing start despite dropping to No. 4 in the polls.
This prediction is pretty simple, really, and takes hardly any thought. Western Carolina finished 1-8 last season, and only two of those games were against FBS Division I opponents, in which it last by a combined 84 points. The Catamounts provide no threat to OU’s championship-level hopes. The Sooners’ biggest challenge will be escaping with few, if any, injuries.
I imagine Rattler doesn’t play after the first half, and Sooners fans will get to see Williams, Rattler’s five-star heir under center, give a glimpse of the future. I predicted third-string quarterback Ralph Rucker would perhaps get a few snaps against the Green Wave, but failed on that one (I’m 0-for a lot on predictions this season). But I feel increasingly confident most players on Oklahoma’s roster will see the field on Saturday.
