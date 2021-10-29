OU football: Predictions for No. 4 Sooners' game against Texas Tech

No. 4 Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) takes on Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Norman (ABC). The Sooners are favored by 19.5 points.
OU will look to rebound against the Red Raiders after scraping by Kansas last week, where it trailed at halftime 14-0. Here’s The Daily’s sports desk’s predictions for the game:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 45, Red Raiders 28
If Oklahoma wins the coin toss on Saturday afternoon, I’d really like to see it elect to receive the kick. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and the Sooners’ offense could really set the tone early by taking the ball and scoring right off the bat, similar to what Kansas did to OU last week.
That’s all the more important against a Texas Tech squad that is known for its offense. Perhaps this Red Raiders group is not as potent offensively as in years past, but either way, Oklahoma doesn’t need to be playing catch up. Leave that to your opponent. Thus, I project the Sooners will be up 28-7 at halftime before keeping the pedal down in the second half.
Additionally, OU’s secondary has been oft-maligned while redshirt sophomore starter Woodi Washington remains out with an injury suffered Sept. 11 against Western Carolina. However, I expect junior cornerback Jaden Davis to step when the Sooners need it most, intercepting his old friend, Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi, at some point in the second half.
Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Sooners 38, Red Raiders 17
The Sooners really, really need their bye week. Fatigue has set in for Oklahoma, and if you need proof of that, go back and watch the first half of its game against Kansas. Playing nine straight games isn’t easy.
Fortunately for OU, it just has one more week to go before it can get much-needed rest. It’s also beneficial for the Sooners that they’re playing a team this week that decided to fire its head coach on Monday. Nevertheless, a Texas Tech offense is still a worthy opponent. The Red Raiders have scored 20 or more points in nine of their last 10 matchups against Oklahoma.
That said, I expect this game to start close before the Sooners can regroup and put it out of reach. For OU to do that, it’ll need its defense to get back to forcing multiple turnovers in a game. In a matchup where the Sooners’ secondary will likely get tested every snap, I think that unit will come away with at least two interceptions to keep OU rolling into November.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 49, Red Raiders 31
Oklahoma needs a bounceback win, and soon. With the bye week looming next week before three consecutive ranked matchups against Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, the defense can’t afford to continue to struggle.
However, I’m predicting that the Sooners’ somewhat embarrassing win last week over the Jayhawks will spark them. With the return of defensive tackle Jalen Redmond, I think OU will dial up some much-needed pressure after recording just one sack across its past two games. I expect OU to produce five sacks against the Red Raiders, which would mark the second time it has notched that many in a game this season.
Yes, Texas Tech is playing without coach Matt Wells who was fired this week and has an interim in Sonny Cumbie, but I expect Oklahoma’s offense to score at will nonetheless. Williams will continue his impressive stretch in his third-career start with at least four total touchdowns. Also, running back Kennedy Brooks will eclipse 100 yards for the third time this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.