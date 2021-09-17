OU football: Predictions for No. 3 Sooners vs Nebraska

One of the greatest rivalries in college football history returns Saturday when No. 3 Oklahoma (2-0) faces Nebraska (2-1) in Norman.
After a sluggish start against Tulane in their season opener, the Sooners rebounded with a 76-0 clobbering of Western Carolina and now have their sights set on the Cornhuskers. Nebraska struggled in its season-opening loss to Illinois, but appears on the rise after its victories over Fordham and Buffalo.
Here are predictions for the game from The Daily's sports desk:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 42, Cornhuskers 20
The Sooners and Cornhuskers’ history is founded on respect and the pageantry of college football. Those ties still exist, but the on-field product has altered the perception of the rivalry. While OU athletics has done its best to hype up Saturday’s event, the gameplay portion will still be found lacking.
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Sooners’ deep wide receiver room should prove too much for Huskers to contain. Sophomore receiver Marvin Mims was awfully quiet against Western Carolina, but I bet he makes his presence felt again versus Nebraska.
Defensively, the Sooners will need noseguard Perrion Winfrey to continue plugging the middle if they hope to keep dual-threat Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez contained. I anticipate OU takes a one or two score lead into halftime but really starts to pull away in the third quarter.
Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Sooners 45, Cornhuskers 24
As you’ve probably heard a thousand times this week, OU-Nebraska just isn’t what it used to be. The Cornhuskers have been in rebuilding mode for a while now, and with the Sooners aiming to return to the College Football Playoff this season, this game will be far from the spectacle that was the 1971 Game of the Century.
But, I think this matchup will be competitive for at least the first half. Nebraska — even though it nearly backed out of playing — should view this game as a chance to silence those calling for head coach Scott Frost’s resignation. That paired with Martinez’s running ability should allow for the Cornhuskers to give OU troubles early on, but eventually the Sooners will break away.
Look for a 250-plus yard passing performance from Rattler as Oklahoma’s offense explodes in the second half to seal a win and send the team into Big 12 play with a 3-0 record. Perhaps the Sooners’ and Cornhuskers’ matchup in Lincoln next year will offer a more exciting viewing experience.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 38, Cornhuskers 17
Unless Nebraska can somehow resurrect the version of Johnny Rodgers that played 50 years ago, I don’t think it can hang with No. 3 Oklahoma.
The Cornhuskers haven’t accomplished a winning season since 2016. In return, OU has won six consecutive Big 12 Championships dating back a year prior to Nebraska’s rough streak. No longer the Heisman-contending matchups of Greg Pruitt and Rodgers, or Eric Crouch and Josh Heupel, Rattler will be the only Heisman-caliber player on the field Saturday.
But the Cornhuskers still pose the Sooners’ toughest test so far this season as OU heads into Big 12 play next weekend. Nebraska ranks No. 58 in total defense and Martinez has the potential to be game changing with his scrambling ability.
However, I think Oklahoma’s run game, and Rattler’s decisiveness will be too much for the Cornhuskers to handle. Ultimately, I think OU’s talented defensive line contains Martinez’s scrambling ability. The nostalgia factor will be highly prevalent, but the on-field gameplay won’t.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.