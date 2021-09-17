You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Predictions for No. 3 Sooners vs Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Anton Harrison, Spencer Rattler and Jadon Haselwood

Sophomore offensive lineman Anton Harrison (left) and reshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler (middle) celebrate with redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood after scoring a touchdown during the game against Western Carolina on Sep. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

One of the greatest rivalries in college football history returns Saturday when No. 3 Oklahoma (2-0) faces Nebraska (2-1) in Norman.

After a sluggish start against Tulane in their season opener, the Sooners rebounded with a 76-0 clobbering of Western Carolina and now have their sights set on the Cornhuskers. Nebraska struggled in its season-opening loss to Illinois, but appears on the rise after its victories over Fordham and Buffalo.

Here are predictions for the game from The Daily's sports desk:

Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 42, Cornhuskers 20

The Sooners and Cornhuskers’ history is founded on respect and the pageantry of college football. Those ties still exist, but the on-field product has altered the perception of the rivalry. While OU athletics has done its best to hype up Saturday’s event, the gameplay portion will still be found lacking.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Sooners’ deep wide receiver room should prove too much for Huskers to contain. Sophomore receiver Marvin Mims was awfully quiet against Western Carolina, but I bet he makes his presence felt again versus Nebraska.

Defensively, the Sooners will need noseguard Perrion Winfrey to continue plugging the middle if they hope to keep dual-threat Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez contained. I anticipate OU takes a one or two score lead into halftime but really starts to pull away in the third quarter.

Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Sooners 45, Cornhuskers 24

As you’ve probably heard a thousand times this week, OU-Nebraska just isn’t what it used to be. The Cornhuskers have been in rebuilding mode for a while now, and with the Sooners aiming to return to the College Football Playoff this season, this game will be far from the spectacle that was the 1971 Game of the Century.

But, I think this matchup will be competitive for at least the first half. Nebraska — even though it nearly backed out of playing — should view this game as a chance to silence those calling for head coach Scott Frost’s resignation. That paired with Martinez’s running ability should allow for the Cornhuskers to give OU troubles early on, but eventually the Sooners will break away.

Look for a 250-plus yard passing performance from Rattler as Oklahoma’s offense explodes in the second half to seal a win and send the team into Big 12 play with a 3-0 record. Perhaps the Sooners’ and Cornhuskers’ matchup in Lincoln next year will offer a more exciting viewing experience.

Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 38, Cornhuskers 17

Unless Nebraska can somehow resurrect the version of Johnny Rodgers that played 50 years ago, I don’t think it can hang with No. 3 Oklahoma.

The Cornhuskers haven’t accomplished a winning season since 2016. In return, OU has won six consecutive Big 12 Championships dating back a year prior to Nebraska’s rough streak. No longer the Heisman-contending matchups of Greg Pruitt and Rodgers, or Eric Crouch and Josh Heupel, Rattler will be the only Heisman-caliber player on the field Saturday.

But the Cornhuskers still pose the Sooners’ toughest test so far this season as OU heads into Big 12 play next weekend. Nebraska ranks No. 58 in total defense and Martinez has the potential to be game changing with his scrambling ability.

However, I think Oklahoma’s run game, and Rattler’s decisiveness will be too much for the Cornhuskers to handle. Ultimately, I think OU’s talented defensive line contains Martinez’s scrambling ability. The nostalgia factor will be highly prevalent, but the on-field gameplay won’t.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments