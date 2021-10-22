OU football: Predictions for No. 3 Sooners at Kansas

No. 3 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) faces Kansas (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Lawrence. The Sooners are favored by 38.5 points against the Jayhawks.
True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams will make his second-career start for OU after replacing redshirt sophomore and preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler against Texas.
Here’s The Daily’s sports desk predictions for the matchup:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 55, Kansas 14
After weathering the storm, Oklahoma has arrived at its first of three consecutive byes. Sorry, Jayhawks.
I expect most of the Sooners’ starters to receive a nice break in the second half, and boy could they use it, especially in the defensive secondary. I do think, though, that in the first half, OU will notch a pair of interceptions, providing some momentum for a group that has struggled to generate picks this season.
As for OU’s offense, I anticipate being lulled to sleep by Williams’ seamless drives and a pair of Mike Woods touchdowns. Those guys will also get a reprieve in the second half, making way for walk-ons like Jaden Knowles, Colt Atkinson and Ralph Rucker to shine.
Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Sooners 51, Kansas 7
OK, I’ll make this quick. Oklahoma is good. Kansas is … not.
The Jayhawks enter Saturday’s game averaging 321.3 yards and 16.7 points per game, which both rank worst in the Big 12. The Sooners, who average 479.1 yards and 42.7 points per game, currently lead the conference in both categories.
Defensively, KU surrenders an average of 484.7 yards and 43.3 points a game, which is also worst in the Big 12. While OU ranks sixth in the conference in both stats, giving up an average of 381.4 yards and 24.9 points, the Sooners have forced 11 turnovers this season, tied for second most turnovers in the Big 12. The Jayhawks have forced seven on the year, which is tied for second to last in the conference.
My biggest suggestion to OU fans for this Saturday would be to sleep in. If the statsheet is any indication, the Sooners will win this one with little to no issue.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 54, Kansas 17
Ah, beloved Kansas week.
The Jayhawks haven’t beaten OU in 16 years, and I don’t see it happening under new head coach Lance Leipold. Kansas hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009, or won a conference matchup since defeating Texas Tech in 2019.
I think Williams has a field day against the Jayhawks, before the backups arrive during the third quarter. I also think Sooners fans will get to see Rattler again, and he’ll excel in his new role as QB2.
Also, give me running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray for a combined 200 rushing yards, along with a touchdown from Marcus Major, who has yet to play this season after being deemed eligible ahead of the Red River Showdown. Expect the Sooners’ defense to get back on track with a pair of takeaways, including a high number of sacks from the D-line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.