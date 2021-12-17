OU football: Players react to Brent Venables' return, tales of Jerry Schmidt; talk Alamo Bowl preparations

For the first time since former coach Lincoln Riley departed for Southern California and Brent Venables was hired as Oklahoma’s head coach, OU players shared their thoughts on the move with reporters.
Along with feelings about their new head coach, the Sooners spoke on new staff hires in Jerry Schmidt and Miguel Chavis and looked ahead to their matchup against Oregon on Dec. 29 in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
Here’s five takeaways from Friday’s press conference:
Players react to Brent Venables’ return
Reggie Grimes smiled and his voice perked up as he quoted Venables’ introductory promise to instill a “suffocating defense.”
Grimes and anyone who’s watched OU football during the Lincoln Riley era know well that the Sooners have a penchant for explosive offense. Aside from finishing 31st this season, Oklahoma has ranked no worse than 11th nationally in total offense since 2015.
However, Venables — previously the Sooners’ defensive coordinator from 1999-2011 — is adjusting the narrative upon his return to Norman. He just finished a 10 year stint as Clemson’s defensive coordinator that saw 33 defensive players drafted. The Tigers finished 2014 ranked first nationally in total defense and finished no worse than 15th in the last eight seasons.
That excites Grimes, a sophomore defensive end whose relationship with Venables dates back to his recruitment. Despite picking the Sooners over the Tigers, the former four-star prospect now gets to play for a coach he admires anyway.
“He was definitely my guy up there at Clemson,” Grimes said. I wanted to run through a wall for him then… and now he's here, so it's really just kind of feelings reignited. I love that guy. … He's gonna coach us hard, but he's gonna love us harder. He's been the gold standard for what a defense is the past 15 years.
“So, when you have a guy like who's talked to you multiple times one on one, then you understand that. You realize that this is what it's going to be. When you have a guy who's coached in all these national championships, we have a guy who, again, has been the standard for defense, then I think that it's really special and really important that I get to play for that guy.”
Despite opt-outs by other defensive players, senior linebacker DaShaun White plans to play in OU’s bowl game before deciding if he’ll return next season on a COVID-19 waiver or prepare for the NFL.
The arrival of Venables and new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof could convince White to stay one more year.
“With a coaching staff like the one coming in here right now, you definitely want to make sure that you weigh out your options thoroughly,” White said. “Because, I mean come on, Coach Venables, he's got ‘it.’ He’s ‘that’ defensive coach. So (it’s) obviously something that I'm gonna sit back and be able to weigh my options on both sides, and talk to my family and be able to get somewhere where I'm 100 percent comfortable with the decision that I choose.”
White’s had limited interactions with Venables and Roof, but so far, he likes what he’s heard.
“The biggest thing that stood out to me is just who they are as people more than ball coaches,” White said. “I can sit here and tell you about me being really impressed by Roof's football mind, because I really was, but I think that what really stood out to me was him talking about his family and just his aspirations outside of this game, things that he's interested in, stuff like that. And I think that just sort of getting a feel for who they both are as men is something that's really important to me.”
Caleb Williams poised amid coaching change
Appearing on a podcast with H-backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis on Wednesday, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams said he was surprised by Riley’s departure for USC. The freshman phenom, who finished the regular season with 1,670 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, remains at OU without the coach he’d hoped to play for in Norman.
Despite the change and the OU community’s fears he might follow Riley to USC or transfer elsewhere, Williams remains focused on bowl preparation, according to his teammates.
“He's approached it well,” said sophomore receiver Marvin Mims. “I mean, at the end of the day, the dude comes in and does what he's supposed to do, and he's vocal out there. It'd be a whole ‘nother story if he was out there kind of quiet, just lackadaisical, going through the motions, but that's the exact opposite of what he's doing.”
Williams needed only five and half games of starting workload to prove himself, and he garnered freshman All-American honors from ESPN and Pro Football Focus. Brooks, his backfield mate for the season’s home stretch, has noticed his speedy maturation.
“I mean, just from all the stuff we’ve been through and just being a freshman because of it, he grew up a lot, and he's attacking this,” Brooks said. “He's been a great leader for us. I mean, he's going head on strong, so I have great confidence in what he's gonna do, and he's gonna show out so I can't wait.”
Sooners focused despite opt-outs, transfers
So far, four Sooners have opted out of OU’s bowl matchup against Oregon.
Redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto, redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah, senior nose guard Perrion Winfrey and redshirt senior defensive end Isaiah Thomas have all announced they’ll be skipping the game to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. That leaves Oklahoma without a few key players for its final game of the season, but presents an opportunity for those lower on the team’s depth chart.
“What I’ve tried to convey to the guys is, this is the most important game that we’re ever going to play,” said Grimes, who had nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games this season.
“It’s not just, ‘Oh, we’re in the Alamo Bowl,’ No. This is another game that we have. The prep hasn’t changed, nothing’s changed. It’s just that, for me, I can be the (Isaiah Thomas), I can be how (former OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins) was. I can be the leader now. … I think it’s a really unique opportunity.”
The Sooners will also be without a bulk of talent that left via the transfer portal. Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood transferred to Arkansas on Dec. 5 while quarterback Spencer Rattler and H-back Austin Stogner departed for South Carolina on Dec. 13. Linebacker Jamal Morris, receiver Theo Wease and receiver Marcellus Crutchfield currently remain in the transfer portal.
Kennedy Brooks’ future
Brooks’ OU career isn’t over yet. The redshirt junior announced Friday that he’s committed to playing in the Sooners’ bowl game.
“Honestly, I was just raised that if you’re going to start something, finish it,” Brooks said. “I’ve never thought about (opting out). Having another chance to play… it’s a blessing. With me opting out last year, I missed it. I ain't trying to opt out and miss more games. So, I’ll love this opportunity to play against Oregon.”
Brooks totaled 1,111 yards and 10 touchdowns this season on 184 rushing attempts. He redshirted during his first year at OU in 2017 and opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but has still amassed 3,178 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in his career. He’s one of four Sooners running backs to have three separate seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards.
In Oklahoma’s 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State, Brooks was OU’s leading rusher with 139 yards on 22 attempts. His best performance this season came in the Sooners’ 55-48 comeback win over Texas, where he had 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
Brooks also said Friday that he’ll announce his decision of either returning to OU for another season or declaring for the NFL Draft after the Sooners’ bowl game.
“My focus (right now) is on beating Oregon and playing this game,” Brooks said. “What I see (from us), is a team that wants to win. We go out to practice and people are playing hard. I mean, we can’t be focused on what we can’t control. Right now we just need to focus on practicing hard and getting better.”
The legend of Jerry Schmidt
Mims’ feelings were mixed when he heard that Schmidt was returning as OU’s director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Mims said. “I mean, I say that now. In the middle of a workout, I’d probably be dying, be hurting, all that type of stuff.”
Schmidt’s return to Oklahoma, where he worked from 1999-2017 as strength coach, was officially announced Friday. He was most recently at Texas A&M and previously with Florida, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame.
Only players like sixth-year senior linebacker Caleb Kelly have witnessed Schmidt’s workout horrors, while Mims has only heard tales.
Kelly, who woke up late one day during his sophomore year, remembered trying to slide into a team workout. He thought he finished his workout without Schmidt noticing, however, Kelly was sent to the stairmaster as punishment, despite thinking he was on his coach’s good side.
Sophomore year I was already on Smitty’s good side and I woke up late and just slid in with the next workout group. Did the whole workout thinking I made it and as soon as I get one foot out the door Smitty steps in front of me like Houdini himself. “To the master big dawg!” 😂— Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) December 8, 2021
Brooks, who was a freshman at the time, mentioned there’s “no horror stories” with Schmidt, but “he’s going to put them to work.” He was adamant that Schmidt’s workouts will be hated while they’re happening, but the players will be thankful for it down the road when they see their bodies improve.
“I’ve definitely heard stories about him, things he’s put players through,” Mims said. “And I think it’s going to push this program to a new level, definitely, especially, the players on this team. It’s gonna build us to a mental strength that we’ve never really had before.”
Despite the Sooners’ understanding that Schmidt is a tough coach, they believe his hiring was perfect for Venables’ physical ideology, and the team’s success moving forward.
“He’s one of those guys who’s going to take this program to another level in that aspect,” White said. “Probably couldn’t have been a better hire.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.