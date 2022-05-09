 Skip to main content
OU football: Pittsburgh transfer quarterback Davis Beville announces commitment to Sooners

Helmets

OU helmets before the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Pittsburgh quarterback Davis Beville has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Monday.

Beville previously entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 24. The redshirt sophomore appeared in three games for the Panthers in 2021 and completed over 73 percent of his passes. He finished his Pittsburgh career with one career touchdown pass and one interception.

OU and new head coach Brent Venables now boast 12 commitments from the transfer portal this offseason. Before Beville announced his decision, the Sooners ranked No. 4 nationally in 247Sports' 2022 transfer portal rankings behind only top-ranked Southern California, second-ranked Mississippi and third-ranked LSU. 

In his three seasons with Pittsburgh, Beville saw the most playing time during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan State. He finished the game 14-of-18 for 149 yards through the air, a touchdown pass and an interception. 

Beville will likely back up Central Florida transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The 6-foot-6 235-pounder from Greenville, South Carolina was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. 

