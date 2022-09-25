OU football: Penalties thwart Sooners against Kansas State — 'From a consistency standpoint, that can't happen'

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) gained a game-leading 550 yards of offense in Saturday’s 41-34 loss to Kansas State (3-1, 1-1).
However, the Sooners scored on just six of their 12 possessions as they were plagued with seven offensive penalties — six of them pre-snap — against the Wildcats in Norman. Overall, OU was flagged 11 times for a season-high 87 yards, its most since 90 yards of drawbacks against Oklahoma State in 2020.
False starts, delay of games and holding penalties played a large role in limiting OU’s scoring output despite its yardage production.
“That’s the feeling I have right now: just frustrated,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said postgame. “Felt like we couldn’t get out of our own way. Ton of credit to Kansas State, they played their butt off. They’re dang good on defense. But so many opportunities (were) given away that where, we’re standing here and it’s a completely different story. But it starts with me. Got to be better, situationally got to be better, and we’ll get better.”
On Oklahoma’s first drive of the third quarter, senior running back Eric Gray had rushes of 11, 17 and 19 yards in its first four plays. But, despite the offense starting to roll, a holding penalty by senior right guard Chris Murray set the Sooners back 10 yards inside Wildcats’ territory, ultimately forcing a field goal.
On the next offensive drive, Gray gained 35 total yards on back-to-back rushes. OU again reached Kansas State territory, but Murray again was called for a penalty, this time a five-yard false start.
Oklahoma still ended up in a manageable fourth-and-4 situation on KSU’s 43-yard line. However, miscommunication led to a delay of game, forcing OU to punt.
“We had a lot of penalties, too many penalties, tonight,” said Gray, who totalled 159 total yards on 23 touches. “(We) didn’t allow ourselves to win the game.”
The offense also failed on numerous third- and fourth-down tries, finishing 5-of-15.
“Look at the penalties, look at our third-down percentage,” said junior receiver Marvin Mims, who caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. “Those are two things we harp on a lot and neither was where it needed to be today.”
The OU defense also struggled with penalties. Early in the fourth quarter, senior defensive back Justin Broiles was called for pass interference on second-and-15 before the Wildcats eventually scored and took a 34-20 lead.
On Kansas State’s last touchdown drive of the game late in the fourth quarter, sophomore defensive back Billy Bowman was called for a facemask, which served as the dagger in Oklahoma’s loss.
In total, the Wildcats garnered 509 yards, converted 28 first downs and finished an impressive 10-of-19 on third- and fourth-down attempts.
“At times, I thought we had opportunities to make plays and get off the field and we didn’t,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “And we allowed drives to be extended and some of that was what they did so I give credit to them, but at the same time, I thought that we needed to do a better job in almost every area.”
For Lebby, it’s frustrating his offense was able to have no pre-snap penalties against Nebraska last week, despite playing in a hostile road environment, but struggled in that aspect in a home game.
Heading into another road test against undefeated TCU at 11 a.m. next Saturday, Lebby is focused on improving the offense in the penalty category.
“The biggest thing is understanding it’s us and it can get fixed,” Lebby said. “It’s all about the people on the field and the guys coaching them. We got to be more disciplined. Bottom line. We got to be better and not have pre-snap penalties. … From a consistency standpoint, that can’t happen.”
