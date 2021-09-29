You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Pat Fields named semifinalist for 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Pat Fields

Senior safety Pat Fields during Walk of Champions before the West Virginia game on Sept. 25.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday.

Fields is among 176 semifinalists for the 2021 award, which recognizes the absolute best scholar-athlete in college football. The Tulsa native is one of seven Big 12 athletes on the list alongside Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Texas’ Cameron Dicker. Fields has assembled a 3.82 GPA while ranking second on the team in tackles with 23 so far this season.

Former Memphis quarterback Brady White brought home the award in 2020. Fields would be the second Sooner to win the award after current graduate assistant at OU and former center Ty Darlington took it home in 2015.

The Sooners take on Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Manhattan, Kansas.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments