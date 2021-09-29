OU football: Pat Fields named semifinalist for 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy

Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday.
𝘓𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳. 𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯. 𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘳.@PatrickFields24 a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy for the nation's top scholar-athlete.➡️ https://t.co/qZqFIFLyJ5 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/fWWRge8NW5— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 29, 2021
Fields is among 176 semifinalists for the 2021 award, which recognizes the absolute best scholar-athlete in college football. The Tulsa native is one of seven Big 12 athletes on the list alongside Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Texas’ Cameron Dicker. Fields has assembled a 3.82 GPA while ranking second on the team in tackles with 23 so far this season.
Former Memphis quarterback Brady White brought home the award in 2020. Fields would be the second Sooner to win the award after current graduate assistant at OU and former center Ty Darlington took it home in 2015.
The Sooners take on Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Manhattan, Kansas.
