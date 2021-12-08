OU football: Ole Miss coach Jeff Lebby to become Sooners' next offensive coordinator, per reports

Oklahoma is hiring Mississippi's Jeff Lebby as its next offensive coordinator, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman confirmed on Wednesday. KWTV's Lee Benson reported late Tuesday night that the addition of Lebby was a done deal.
SOURCE: Ole Miss OC/play-caller Jeff Lebby is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at OU. Lebby is an Oklahoma grad and former Sooner staffer. 247sports first reported the move.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 8, 2021
Lebby orchestrated an offense that led the Southeastern Conference in yards per game in his two seasons in Oxford. Ole Miss also finished No. 3 nationally in total offense in 2020 and 2021.
Lebby got his collegiate start as an assistant under Art Briles at Baylor from 2008-16, where he eventually became the passing-game coordinator. Briles was fired in 2016 following a sexual assault investigation within his program. Lebby, who is married to Briles' daughter, then became the offensive coordinator at Southeastern in 2017.
The 37-year-old graduated from OU, where he was a student assistant from 2002-06. Lebby was a four-star offensive lineman who pledged to play for the Sooners, but a spinal injury forced him to medically retire.
Lebby was previously at Oklahoma doing the same time as current Sooners tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley. Finley was also on Lebby's staff at Ole Miss in 2020. Brent Venables, who was hired away from Clemson and introduced as OU's head coach on Monday, was also the Sooners' defensive coordinator while Lebby was an assistant.
In 2018 and 2019, Lebby served as quarterbacks coach at UCF, before becoming offensive coordinator in 2015. There, he replaced former Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel, who became the head coach.
Prior to the 2021 season, Lebby signed a two-year extension with Ole Miss worth $1.2 million annually. According to ESPN's Chris Low, his new contract at Oklahoma will be worth $2 million annually.
