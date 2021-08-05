You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins transferring to Louisiana-Monroe, per report

OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Former OU offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins will transfer to Louisiana-Monroe, according to a report from Rivals on Thursday.

The redshirt freshman announced he had entered the transfer portal on July 12. Wilkins maintains four years of eligibility after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh had praised Wilkins during spring practice for his mentality and increased focus during his return. Despite that, the 6-foot-6, 316-pounder still chose to look for another opportunity after bouncing between left and right tackle with the Sooners.

Before coming to OU, the Camden, Arkansas native was the top offensive lineman in his state for the 2019 class, according to Rivals. He was also a four-star prospect ranked No. 8 nationally at his position and held offers from Clemson and Georgia among others.

