OU football: North Carolina defensive back transfer Trey Morrison commits to Sooners

Former North Carolina defensive back Trey Morrison is transferring to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Monday.
COMMITTED LETS WORK @OU_Football #SoonerNation #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/AUWr2Ri8Q7— Trey Morrison (@Trey_Morrison23) January 17, 2022
Morrison entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 31, one day after the Tarheels lost to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder from Norcross, Georgia has played in 46 games for North Carolina across four seasons.
Formerly a three-star prospect from Greater Atlanta Christian School, Morrison tallied 34 tackles, one forced fumble and four passes defended during the 2021 season. For his college career, Morrison has tallied 135 tackles, 15 passes defended, three sacks and two interceptions.
Morrison provides needed experience and depth to an OU secondary that lost three-year starting safeties Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell and former four-star prospect Latrell McCutchin to the draft and transfer portal. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma.
Morrison is also the third defensive back Oklahoma has pulled from the portal in the last two days, joining former Wyoming cornerback C.J. Coldon and former Louisville cornerback Kani Walker.
