 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: North Carolina defensive back transfer Trey Morrison commits to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
Shoes and helmets

OU-themed Jordan shoes and football helmets during the celebration welcoming new OU football head coach Brent Venables inside Everest Training Center on Dec. 6.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former North Carolina defensive back Trey Morrison is transferring to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Monday.

Morrison entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 31, one day after the Tarheels lost to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder from Norcross, Georgia has played in 46 games for North Carolina across four seasons.

Formerly a three-star prospect from Greater Atlanta Christian School, Morrison tallied 34 tackles, one forced fumble and four passes defended during the 2021 season. For his college career, Morrison has tallied 135 tackles, 15 passes defended, three sacks and two interceptions.

Morrison provides needed experience and depth to an OU secondary that lost three-year starting safeties Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell and former four-star prospect Latrell McCutchin to the draft and transfer portal. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma.

Morrison is also the third defensive back Oklahoma has pulled from the portal in the last two days, joining former Wyoming cornerback C.J. Coldon and former Louisville cornerback Kani Walker.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is The Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered OU women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments