OU football: No. 8 Sooners fall to No. 13 Baylor 27-14 behind struggling offense; lose first game in November since 2014

WACO — No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) lost to No. 13 Baylor (8-2, 6-2) 27-14 on Saturday afternoon on the road, dropping its first game in November since 2014 and first under head coach Lincoln Riley.
OU’s offense played its worst game this season, gaining only 260 yards, its lowest since its 2014 win over Texas. True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams also struggled, completing just 10-of-19 passes for 146 yards with two interceptions before being replaced by redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler late in the third quarter. Rattler finished 4-of-6 for 36 yards, before Williams re-entered late in the fourth quarter.
Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks and junior running back Eric Gray added just 55 combined rushing yards. Williams and Brooks scored the Sooners' lone touchdowns on the ground.
The Sooners’ defense was the lone bright spot on Saturday with 11 tackles for loss and a sack, Senior linebacker Brian Asamoah led the way with 10 tackles — seven for loss — and a forced fumble. Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell added an interception and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman had OU's lone sack.
To start the game, OU elected to receive but was met with back-to-back negative plays before going three-and-out. The Sooners’ first two offensive drives lasted six plays for negative nine yards.
But Oklahoma’s defense held strong with a fourth-down stop on its own 2-yard line after a Baylor 13-play drive halfway through the first quarter. Then, after an interception by Williams on the ensuing drive, the Sooners defense responded with an interception of their own by senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.
In the first half, Bears quarterback Gerry Bohannon was held to just 5-of-12 passing for 57 yards and an interception. OU’s defense allowed 147 yards with four tackles for loss in the first two quarters.
Oklahoma scored first on a two-yard rush by Williams early in the second quarter. Baylor then responded with a touchdown of its own on the next drive, where sophomore defensive back Key Lawrence was beat off the line for an eight-yard touchdown pass.
The Bears took a 10-7 on the first drive of the second half on a 32-yard field goal, after a 28-yard rush by Bohannon and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by senior noseguard Perrion Winfrey.
The Sooners followed with Williams’ second interception of the day, on a busted play intended for Brooks. But OU’s defense bailed out its offense again, with a forced fumble by Asamoah deep in its own territory during the third quarter.
Rattler’s first drive late in the first quarter resulted in a three-and-out. Then, Baylor took a 17-7 lead after Bohannon’s five-yard touchdown run after Abram Smith’s 75-yard rush.
The Bears' final blow came late in the fourth quarter on another touchdown run by Bohannon. Williams re-entered the game and led a touchdown drive ending in a one-yard score by Brooks with under three minutes remaining, but the Sooners failed to grab to grab their onside-kick attempt.
Baylor added a last-second field goal as time expired to extend its lead to 27-14.
The Sooners return to action against for senior day against Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Norman.
