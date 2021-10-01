You are the owner of this article.
OU football: No. 6 Sooners update depth chart ahead of matchup with Kansas State

Jordan Mukes

Freshman safety Jordan Mukes during practice March 24.

 Photo provided/OU Athletics

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) released its updated depth chart Thursday ahead of Saturday's matchup with Kansas State (3-1, 0-1).

Among the adjustments for the OU defense is the addition of freshman Jordan Mukes to the cornerback room. Mukes was previously listed at strong safety before OU's game against Nebraska, then was left off the list before last week's game against West Virginia.

Redshirt junior Justin Harrington is also no longer on the depth chart. After being listed as a cornerback through OU's first three games, he was moved to nickleback before the West Virginia game.

Changes for the Sooners' offense include the additions of wide receivers Colt Atkinson and Damon Smith, a redshirt senior and redshirt sophomore, respectively.

Atkinson supplants sophomore Brian Darby, who has not played since Sept. 4 against Tulane for unspecified reasons. Smith replaces freshman Cody Jackson, who missed the West Virginia game and will be out against Kansas State due to what coach Lincoln Riley called a "medical issue."

OU and K-State are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT (Fox) on Saturday in Manhattan.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football.

