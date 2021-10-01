OU football: No. 6 Sooners update depth chart ahead of matchup with Kansas State

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) released its updated depth chart Thursday ahead of Saturday's matchup with Kansas State (3-1, 0-1).
Among the adjustments for the OU defense is the addition of freshman Jordan Mukes to the cornerback room. Mukes was previously listed at strong safety before OU's game against Nebraska, then was left off the list before last week's game against West Virginia.
Redshirt junior Justin Harrington is also no longer on the depth chart. After being listed as a cornerback through OU's first three games, he was moved to nickleback before the West Virginia game.
Changes for the Sooners' offense include the additions of wide receivers Colt Atkinson and Damon Smith, a redshirt senior and redshirt sophomore, respectively.
Atkinson supplants sophomore Brian Darby, who has not played since Sept. 4 against Tulane for unspecified reasons. Smith replaces freshman Cody Jackson, who missed the West Virginia game and will be out against Kansas State due to what coach Lincoln Riley called a "medical issue."
OU and K-State are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT (Fox) on Saturday in Manhattan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.