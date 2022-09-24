OU football: No. 6 Sooners stunned by Kansas State in 41-34 loss (Scoring recap, highlights)

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) 41-34 in its Big 12 opener Saturday evening in Norman.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-39 passing, but it wasn't enough to will the Sooners to a win. OU's defense was gashed for 509 yards by KSU and quarterback Adrian Martinez in the upset loss.
Here's a recap of the scoring with highlights:
Q4 (0:35) Wildcats 41, Sooners 34 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Willis.
The Sooners tack on another TD with :35 left on the clock pic.twitter.com/8GByPtOiJk— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022
Q4 (1:58) Wildcats 41, Sooners 27 - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez rushes one yard for a touchdown.
Q4 (4:36) Wildcats 34, Sooners 27 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Willis.
SOONERS AREN'T DONE YET 😤Dillon Gabriel finds Brayden Willis for an @OU_Football TD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/chCcFpwb4O— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022
Q4 (8:00) Wildcats 34, Sooners 20 - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez rushes 15 yards for a touchdown.
Q3 (3:24) Wildcats 27, Sooners 20 - Kansas State kicker Chris Tennant makes a 29-yard field goal.
Q3 (11:42) Wildcats 24, Sooners 20 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 44-yard field goal.
Q2 (0:00) Wildcats 24, Sooners 17 - Kansas State kicker Chris Tennant makes a 23-yard field goal.
Q2 (2:47) Wildcats 21, Sooners 17 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 41-yard field goal.
Q2 (6:15) Wildcats 21, Sooners 14 - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez rushes three yards for a touchdown.
Q2 (12:24) Sooners 14, Wildcats 14 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Mims.
Dillon Gabriel with a DIME 🎯🎯🎯@OU_Football ties things up in the first half pic.twitter.com/FglKlJPYTW— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022
Q1 (2:32) Wildcats 14, Sooners 7 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 56-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Theo Wease.
WIIIIDE OPEN FOR THE TD@OU_Football takes one back! pic.twitter.com/2lmkyYQkV8— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022
Q1 (5:37) Wildcats 14, Sooners 0 - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik Knowles.
Q1 (9:57) Wildcats 7, Sooners 0 - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez rushes six yards for a touchdown.
