OU football: No. 6 Sooners overcome 21-point deficit, defeat No. 21 Texas 55-48 in Red River Showdown

DALLAS — No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) overcame a 21-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 21 Texas (4-2, 2-2) 55-48 in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
The win is OU’s fourth straight over the Longhorns, and marks the highest-scoring game between the two programs.
On the Sooners’ last drive of the second quarter, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams took over for preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler. To that point, Rattler was 8-of-15 passing for 111 yards and an interception. He also had a fumble on the drive prior to his benching.
Williams ended the day with 15-of-24 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He also added four rushes for 88 yards and a score, which came on a 66-yard run to start the second quarter. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks had 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
Sophomore Marvin Mims led OU with 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five catches. H-back Jeremiah Hall had three receptions for 69 yards.
Texas quarterback and Oklahoma native Casey Thompson had 388 passing yards and five touchdowns, both season highs, on 20-of-34 attempts. Running Bijan Robinson had 20 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Xavier Worthy led the Longhorns with nine catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
The first quarter ended with OU trailing Texas 28-7. The Longhorns’ 28 points are the most ever surrendered by Oklahoma in a game’s opening quarter. OU responded in the second quarter with 10 unanswered points to cut UT’s lead to 11, but Ratter’s fumble opened the door for a three-play Longhorn touchdown drive.
Texas entered the second half up 38-20. After both teams traded field goals on their opening possessions, Williams found sophomore receiver Marvin Mims in the back of the endzone for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The Sooners regained possession with 14:43 left in the fourth quarter, trailing 41-30.
OU ended the drive with a 26-yard field goal from Brkic to cut Texas’ lead to eight. The Longhorns then went three-and-out on their next drive. Williams then led Oklahoma on a five-play, 61-yard scoring drive that ended with another touchdown to Mims, this time on a 52-yard pass. Rattler then re-entered the game for the two-point conversion, where he found redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops to tie the game at 41.
Texas then fumbled while returning the ensuing kickoff and it was recovered by redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly. OU needed just one play to score after that, which came one an 18-yard rush by Brooks. The Sooners then forced a turnover on downs, but went three-and-out immediately after.
After getting the ball back, Thompson hit Worthy for a 31-yard game-tying score. OU then sealed the game with a 33-yard touchdown rush from Brooks with a second remaining. Texas' kickoff return ran out the clock.
Next, the Sooners take TCU at either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 in Norman.
