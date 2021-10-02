OU football: No. 6 Sooners outlast Kansas State 37-31 in 1st road game of season

MANHATTAN, Kansas — No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) toppled Kansas State 37-31 (3-2, 0-2) in its first road game of the season on Saturday.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 22-of-25 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in perhaps his best offensive performance of the season. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks led the Sooners’ rushing attack with 15 carries for 91 yards, while sophomore Marvin Mims spearheaded the receiving effort with four catches for 71 yards.
Defensively, OU recorded one sack, eight tackles for loss and three pass breakups. Senior safety Pat Fields led the bunch with nines tackles while adding a pass breakup. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto and redshirt senior defensive back Justin Broiles delivered two tackles for loss each.
After winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half, Oklahoma quickly found itself in danger as Kansas State flew downfield. A forced fumble by sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes reversed those fortunes, as Bonitto returned the ball 70 yards, setting up a premium scoring opportunity.
The Sooners didn’t capitalize on the turnover, though, despite advancing the ball to the 1-yard line. Instead, they settled for a 40-yard field goal by redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic following a botched snap, penalty and sack.
K-State proceeded to score on its next drive on a 2-yard touchdown catch-and-run by wide receiver Philip Brooks, taking a 7-3 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Oklahoma quickly responded with a score of its own, as redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall notched his first career rushing touchdown on a 4-yard reverse, putting the Sooners up 10-7.
The Wildcats pulled even with 1:30 remaining in the first half after a 19-play drive lasting nearly nine minutes. Kansas State kicker Taiten Winkel threaded a 30-yard field goal to knot the score 10-10. OU replied with two seconds left in the second quarter, getting a 27-yard field goal from Brkic to enter halftime up 13-10.
Right out of the break, Oklahoma strung together perhaps its best offensive drive of the season, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run from Brooks. The Sooners’ Speed D then rallied to force a KSU punt for the first time in the game. On the ensuing OU possession, Rattler slung a 14-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Mike Woods, giving the Arkansas transfer his second scoring catch of the season and the Sooners a 27-10 lead.
But the Wildcats wouldn’t go away quietly, promptly marching to a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Skylar Thompson to running back Deuce Vaughn. Then they nearly recovered an onside kick for an additional offensive opportunity before OU coach Lincoln Riley challenged the play for illegal touching by the kicker and it was overturned. Rattler squandered that drive, however, forcing a deep ball that was intercepted by K-State defensive back Julius Brents.
In reply, Oklahoma’s defense stopped KSU on fourth down and Rattler led the Sooners’ offense to insurance, driving for a 1-yard touchdown pass to Hall and giving OU a 34-17 advantage. Later, Kansas State cut the deficit to 10 points again via Thompson’s 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Landry Weber, making the score 34-24.
Brkic’s third field goal of the afternoon extended OU’s lead to 37-17, but the Wildcats still clawed back. After redshirt senior offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, KSU’s Malik Knowles returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, shortening the disadvantage to six points. The Sooners were able to drain the clock the rest of the way though, snapping a two-game losing streak against K-State.
Oklahoma’s next game will be the Red River Showdown against Texas at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 9 in Dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.