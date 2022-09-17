OU football: No. 6 Sooners face historic rival Nebraska in Lincoln (Live scoring summary, highlights)

No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) will face historic rival Nebraska at (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Last week, the Sooners defeated Kent State 33-3 at home despite a slow start on offense. Nebraska suffered a 38-35 upset loss to Georgia Southern and fired head coach Scott Frost afterward, replacing him with interim Mickey Joseph.
Here's a recap of the scoring, including highlights:
Q2 (11:35) Sooners 28, Huskers 7 - OU tight end Brayden Willis throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to running back Marcus Major.
WIIIIIIDE OPEN! ⚡️It doesn't get much easier for Marcus Major and @OU_Football 💪 pic.twitter.com/s1BrvXnKTi— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Q2 (14:48) Sooners 21, Huskers 7 - OU running back Marcus Major rushes a yard for a touchdown.
ANOTHER ONE! 💪💯Marcus Major extends @OU_Football's lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/aqNtksjpTR— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Q1 (1:57) Sooners 14, Huskers 7 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalil Farooq.
Dillon Gabriel ➡️ Jalil Farooq, and @OU_Football takes the lead!#FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/I1yBjLfBZe— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Q1 (9:30): Sooners 7, Huskers 7 - OU quarterback rushes 61 yards for a touchdown.
DILLON GABRIEL TO THE HOUSE 🏠⚡️@OU_Football answers right back pic.twitter.com/cZ37PWMPHY— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Q1 (11:19): Sooners 0, Huskers 7 - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trey Palmer.
