OU football: No. 6 Sooners face historic rival Nebraska in Lincoln (Live scoring summary, highlights)

  • Updated
  • 0
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quaerterback Dillon Gabriel during game two against Kent State on Sep. 10.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) will face historic rival Nebraska at (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Last week, the Sooners defeated Kent State 33-3 at home despite a slow start on offense. Nebraska suffered a 38-35 upset loss to Georgia Southern and fired head coach Scott Frost afterward, replacing him with interim Mickey Joseph.

Here's a recap of the scoring, including highlights: 

Q2 (11:35) Sooners 28, Huskers 7 - OU tight end Brayden Willis throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to running back Marcus Major. 

Q2 (14:48) Sooners 21, Huskers 7 - OU running back Marcus Major rushes a yard for a touchdown. 

Q1 (1:57) Sooners 14, Huskers 7 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalil Farooq. 

Q1 (9:30): Sooners 7, Huskers 7 - OU quarterback rushes 61 yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (11:19): Sooners 0, Huskers 7 - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trey Palmer. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

