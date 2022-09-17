OU football: No. 6 Sooners defeat Nebraska 49-14 in return to Lincoln (Live scoring summary, highlights)

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated historic rival Nebraska 49-14 at (1-3) in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners were led by redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 230 yards and had three total touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray added 113 rushing yards and two scores.
Here's a recap of the scoring, including highlights:
Q4 (3:17) Sooners 49, Huskers 14- Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy scored a eight-yard rushing touchdown.
Q3 (8:59) Sooners 49, Huskers 7 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Theo Wease.
DG throwin’ that ball and it’s hummin’ 🎶@_dillongabriel_ @_TheoWeaseJr 📺 @CFBONFOX | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/AKPluJ1G0m— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 17, 2022
Q3 (13:13) Sooners 42, Huskers 7 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes 21 yards for a touchdown.
Eric Gray cut right through Nebraska's defense 😤@OU_Football off to a hot start to the second half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5ZfHIoYYr6— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Q2 (1:44) Sooners 35, Huskers 7 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes 12 yards for a touchdown.
Another one for @OU_Football 🔥The Sooners are cruising in the first half pic.twitter.com/BfarbQWNPz— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Q2 (11:35) Sooners 28, Huskers 7 - OU tight end Brayden Willis throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to running back Marcus Major.
WIIIIIIDE OPEN! ⚡️It doesn't get much easier for Marcus Major and @OU_Football 💪 pic.twitter.com/s1BrvXnKTi— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Q2 (14:48) Sooners 21, Huskers 7 - OU running back Marcus Major rushes a yard for a touchdown.
ANOTHER ONE! 💪💯Marcus Major extends @OU_Football's lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/aqNtksjpTR— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Q1 (1:57) Sooners 14, Huskers 7 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalil Farooq.
Dillon Gabriel ➡️ Jalil Farooq, and @OU_Football takes the lead!#FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/I1yBjLfBZe— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Q1 (9:30): Sooners 7, Huskers 7 - OU quarterback rushes 61 yards for a touchdown.
DILLON GABRIEL TO THE HOUSE 🏠⚡️@OU_Football answers right back pic.twitter.com/cZ37PWMPHY— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Q1 (11:19): Sooners 0, Huskers 7 - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trey Palmer.
