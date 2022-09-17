 Skip to main content
OU football: No. 6 Sooners defeat Nebraska 49-14 in return to Lincoln (Live scoring summary, highlights)

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated historic rival Nebraska 49-14 at (1-3) in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners were led by redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 230 yards and had three total touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray added 113 rushing yards and two scores.

Here's a recap of the scoring, including highlights: 

Q4 (3:17) Sooners 49, Huskers 14- Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy scored a eight-yard rushing touchdown.

Q3 (8:59) Sooners 49, Huskers 7 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Theo Wease. 

Q3 (13:13) Sooners 42, Huskers 7 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes 21 yards for a touchdown.

Q2 (1:44) Sooners 35, Huskers 7 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes 12 yards for a touchdown. 

Q2 (11:35) Sooners 28, Huskers 7 - OU tight end Brayden Willis throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to running back Marcus Major. 

Q2 (14:48) Sooners 21, Huskers 7 - OU running back Marcus Major rushes a yard for a touchdown. 

Q1 (1:57) Sooners 14, Huskers 7 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalil Farooq. 

Q1 (9:30): Sooners 7, Huskers 7 - OU quarterback rushes 61 yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (11:19): Sooners 0, Huskers 7 - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trey Palmer. 

