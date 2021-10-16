OU football: No. 4 Sooners defeat TCU 52-31 in freshman Caleb Williams' 1st-career start

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) defeated TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 at home in freshman quarterback Caleb Williams’ first-career start on Saturday night.
Williams dazzled in favor of redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler, completing 18-of-23 passes for 295 yards with five total touchdowns, while rushing for 66 yards. The former five-star recruit garnered 261 passing yards in the first half, the most ever by an OU true freshman quarterback. Williams was also the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Sooners since Cale Gundy in 1990.
Redshirt sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood had a career night, with 56 receiving yards and a career-high three touchdowns on six receptions. The former five-star recruit’s score just before halftime was his first against a FBS opponent in his career. Receivers Mike Woods and Marvin Mims added 75 and 56 yards receiving, respectively.
OU’s 525 total yards of offense are its second most against an FBS team this season, just behind last week’s comeback against Texas, in which Williams also played. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks added 152 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in his 12th-career start.
The Sooners’ defense allowed 519 total yards, their second-highest mark this season and second consecutive game allowing over 500. Senior safety Pat Fields paced OU with eight tackles. Despite accumulating zero sacks, Oklahoma managed four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery, which resulted in a touchback after senior linebacker DaShaun White fumbled the recovery through the endzone.
Despite being questionable with a broken bone in his foot, TCU quarterback Max Duggan torched the Sooners' defense for 393 total yards and four touchdowns.
Oklahoma’s offense began both halves quickly, with two consecutive touchdowns in the first quarter, and four consecutive touchdown drives in the third. The unit scored on 9-of-12 possessions.
Williams found Haselwood on back-to-back touchdowns to start the second half, and extended OU’s lead to 45-24 on a 41-yard scramble with 2:20 left in the third quarter.
The Horned Frogs cut the deficit to 45-31 during the fourth quarter, but the Sooners responded with a nine-play scoring drive ending in a two-yard touchdown run by junior running back Eric Gray.
The Sooners turn their focus to Kansas (1-5, 0-3) on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Lawrence. The kickoff time has yet to be announced.
