OU football: No. 3 Sooners trail Kansas 10-0 at halftime on road after disastrous start

  Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams

OU head coach Lincoln Riley and freshman quarterback Caleb Williams during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

LAWRENCE, Kansas — For the first time since 2014, Kansas (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) owns an advantage against an Associated Press Top 25 ranked team as it leads No. 3 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) 10-0 at halftime.

The Sooners found themselves in a precarious position immediately, as Kansas took a 7-0 lead on its initial drive of 14 plays, eating 9:11 off the clock. Then on its ensuing offensive possession, OU punted after freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down.

A temporary loss of power at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium added a distraction to what was a disappointing start for Oklahoma as it trailed by a touchdown at the end of the first quarter.

KU extended its advantage to 10-0 with a 28-yard field goal to open the second quarter, then picked off Williams on a questionable deep ball to stop the Sooners’ second drive. The Jayhawks didn’t capitalize on the turnover, though, missing a 57-yard field goal and giving OU some momentum.

Oklahoma failed to respond afterward, turning the ball over on downs in enemy territory to finish out the first half. Play resumes on ESPN following a 20-minute break.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

