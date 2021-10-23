OU football: No. 3 Sooners outlast Kansas 35-23 on road thanks to 2nd-half surge after dismal 1st half

LAWRENCE — Despite a difficult first half, No. 3 Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) outlasted Kansas (1-6, 0-4) 35-25 on Saturday after a second half surge.
OU entered halftime having been shut out for the first time since its 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl loss to Clemson, but showed resilience in the second half. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams completed 15-of-20 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns while rushing eight times for 70 yards and another score.
Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks spearheaded the rushing attack with 79 yards and two scores on 24 carries, while junior running back Eric Gray led the receiving effort with three catches for 42 yards. Meanwhile, sophomore defensive back Key Lawrence shined on the other side of the ball with eight tackles — two for loss.
The Sooners found themselves in a precarious position immediately, as Kansas took a 7-0 lead on its initial drive of 14 plays and 80 yards, eating 9:11 off the clock. Then on its ensuing offensive possession, OU punted after Williams was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down.
A temporary loss of power at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium added a distraction to what was a disappointing start for Oklahoma as it trailed by a touchdown at the end of the first quarter. For the first time since 2014, Kansas amassed a lead against an Associated Press Top 25 ranked team.
KU extended its advantage to 10-0 with a 28-yard field goal to open the second quarter, then picked off Williams on a questionable deep ball to stop the Sooners’ second drive. The Jayhawks didn’t capitalize on the turnover, though, missing a 57-yard field goal and giving OU momentum. Oklahoma didn’t make anything out of the opportunity, however, turning the ball over on downs with roughly a minute left in the first half. Kansas also kept the Sooners off the scoreboard in the first half for the first time since 1992.
To open the third quarter, OU gritted out a 14-play, 75-yard drive lasting 7:05, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Williams to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood. Kansas responded with a running back Devin Neal’s 1-yard touchdown run, creating a 17-7 lead.
With the situation beginning to look dire, Oklahoma needed only three plays to return its deficit to three. Sophomore wide receiver Trevon West ripped off a 66-yard run on a reverse, and two plays later Williams hit redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall for an 8-yard touchdown, cutting Kansas’s lead to 17-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Following a huge three-and-out from the OU defense that forced Kansas to punt for the first time in the contest, the Sooners grabbed their first lead of the game. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks’ 1-yard rush put Oklahoma up 21-17 with 12:35 remaining in the contest.
OU’s fortunes finally outran the Jayhawks’ when sophomore defensive back Key Lawrence stripped the ball and redshirt senior defensive back Justin Broiles scooped it later. Thanks to great field position after the turnover the Sooners went up 28-17 thanks to Williams’ 40-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-3.
Kansas wouldn’t go away quietly, as it cut Oklahoma’s lead to five with 5:56 remaining on a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jason Bean to wide receiver Luke Grimm. The Sooners replied right back with a 75-yard drive including some forced fumble magic from Williams completed by Brooks 4-yard touchdown run to seal the win with 0:42 left.
Next, Oklahoma — now 8-0 to begin the season for the first time since 2004 — faces Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. CT next Saturday, Oct. 30 in Norman on ABC.
