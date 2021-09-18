OU football: No. 3 Sooners best Nebraska 23-16, score fewest points in a game since 2016

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) bested Nebraska (2-2) 23-16 on Saturday in Norman. The Sooners’ ends their nonconference schedule with an undefeated record.
The matchup marked the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century. With the win, OU moves to 46-38-3 all-time against the Cornhuskers.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler ended the day 23-of-33 passing with 215 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt junior receiver Jadon Haselwood led the Sooners with six receptions for 61 yards. Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams had two catches for 32 yards.
Running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray combined for 159 rushing yards. Brooks, a redshirt junior, had 75 of those yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Gray, a junior, had 84 yards and on 15 carries. Oklahoma’s offense finished with 408 yards.
Defensively, redshirt junior lineback Nik Bonitto had 2 sacks, the most of the team. The Sooners totaled 71 tackles and five sacks as a team, and also forced one turnover. Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic went 0-of-1 on field goal attempts and 3-of-3 on PATs.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had 275 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on 18-of-24 attempts. The Cornhuskers totaled 384 yards of offense.
Oklahoma opened the game with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that lasted six minutes and 58 seconds. It ended with Rattler picking up a one-yard score to put the Sooners up 7-0. Nebraska responded with a 14-play drive of its own that saw the Cornhuskers convert a third-and-12 and a fourth-and-four. The 42-yard drive lasted six minutes and 41 seconds and ended with a 51-yard goal by kicker Connor Culp.
After both teams traded punts to start the second quarter, Brkic missed a 54-yard field goal after a seven play, 40-yard OU drive. Nebraska responded with a missed field goal of its own from 50 yards out, keeping the score at 7-3 roughly midway through the quarter. Both teams then traded punts again, and time expired during the Sooners’ final drive of the half.
OU’s seven points at halftime is the least the team has scored in a half under head coach Lincoln Riley since the Sooners’ three first-half points in 2017 against Ohio State. Oklahoma went on to win that game, 31-16.
The Cornhuskers’ opening drive of the second half ended with a missed 35-yard field goal. Rattler found redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall for a one-yard touchdown on OU’s ensuing drive. Nebraska answered with a four-yard scoring run from Martinez, but Oklahoma blocked and returned the PAT for a defensive two-point conversation. The Sooners took a 16-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
There, Brooks scored a two-yard touchdown run to give OU a 23-9 advantage with under 11 minutes left. The Cornhuskers took their next drive to Oklahoma's 24-yard line, but sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham intercepted a fourth down throw to keep Nebraska off the board.
The interception put OU on its own three-yard line, where it proceeded to go three-and-out. Nebraska then scored in just three plays after getting the ball back as Martinez found receiver Omar Manning for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Up 23-16 with under six minutes left, OU's final drive ran four minutes off the clock before being forced to punt. Nebraska's offense subsequently four-and-out as time expired, ending the game,
Next, OU takes on West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in Norman. The game will be televised on ABC.
