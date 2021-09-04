OU football: No. 2 Sooners' strong 2nd quarter, 2nd half meltdown showcases 'the good and the bad'

Following a closer-than-expected victory, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's message to his players validated their performance, but also demanded accountability.
“We’re not going to apologize for winning,” Riley said. “But at the same time we’ve gotta own the good and the bad.”
Plenty went right, and wrong, in No. 2 Oklahoma’s 40-35 season-opening win over Tulane before a crowd of 42,206 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Sooners (1-0) received an extra home game — though at a reduced capacity, as only the stadium’s lower bowl was open due to staffing issues — after the contest was moved from New Orleans to Norman in wake of Hurricane Ida. Riley said Tuesday his team was excited to face the Green Wave (0-1) and take advantage of an extra contest before the Sooner faithful.
At times, the on-field product didn’t reflect that.
After amassing a 23-point halftime lead, the Sooners folded in the second half, scoring only three points while allowing 21. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, completed 30-of-39 passes for 304 yards but also threw two costly interceptions. Outside of a dominant second quarter that included three turnovers, OU’s defense struggled to contain Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt and the Green Wave offense. Physically and psychologically, the Sooners looked far from the team hyped to be a national championship contender in preseason polls.
“Clearly they've exposed us, I mean, it exposed us, it exposed our mentality,” Riley said. “And, again, if we want to be the team that we think we can be, we've got a lot of work to do in that regard.”
OU started flat, falling behind 7-0 a little under four minutes into the first quarter. Rattler threw just two passes on the opening drive — the first for a loss and the second an interception. The Green Wave quickly capitalized with a touchdown six plays later.
“A little bit of a strange start,” Riley said. “Not quite how you dreamed it up after all these months.”
Oklahoma rebounded with a poised counterattack led by Rattler’s six straight completions. In the red zone, the offense labored through three false starts by offensive linemen before Rattler’s goal-line plunge for the equalizer. Replying, Tulane took a 14-7 lead one minute and 15 seconds later, needing only four plays to traverse the field.
Next, Rattler drove OU’s offense downfield, and speedy freshman backup quarterback Caleb Williams scored a game-tying 1-yard touchdown on his first college play. The Sooners pulled even 14-14 at the end of a first quarter in which everything went wrong.
In the second quarter, the script suddenly flipped, and everything went right.
Oklahoma scored 23 unanswered points in the second period, accumulating a 37-14 halftime advantage. Rattler settled in, throwing a touchdown pass to freshman receiver Mario Williams and finishing the half 20-of-25 for 213 yards.
Star sophomore receiver Marvin Mims finished with five catches for 117 yards, and narrowly went out of bounds on a pair of potential touchdowns. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks ran for a touchdown in his first game back from a COVID-19 opt-out and finished with 87 yards on 14 carries. And redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic threaded two field goals and ended the contest with three makes over 50 yards, tying the NCAA single-game record and breaking the program benchmark.
“I thought the team did a great job of really responding there throughout the second (quarter),” Riley said. “And there were some flashes of some really, really good ball.”
The Sooners’ defense largely fueled the second quarter offensive outburst. Redshirt senior Isaiah Thomas and sophomore Reggie Grimes forced fumbles on the defensive line. Outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Clayton Smith, a redshirt junior and freshman, respectively, recovered fumbles, as did redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. But there’s a caveat to that.
“If you take away any one of those takeaways,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after the game, “We’re probably feeling a lot worse than we do right now.”
As Grinch later noted, the Sooners had no turnovers in the second half. With a sizable advantage on hand, Riley said his team “felt like the game was over” at halftime.
It showed.
Rattler threw a second interception, and nearly a third that was reversed by pass interference. Brkic missed a 31-yard field goal that could've extended OU's lead, and the Green Wave outpaced Oklahoma 230-118 in total yards in the last two quarters.
Oklahoma’s defense missed several tackles and allowed Tulane to score in under four minutes each time it touched the ball. The Sooners' foe even threatened to take the lead after recovering an onside kick near the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.
“We can obviously do better as play callers as well, specifically talking about myself in that, to help the guys out,” Grinch said. “It's a 60-minute football game, and I gotta do a better job of getting the guys to play all 60.”
At the game's end, former OU players expressed their frustration with the performance.
“This ain’t it,” former Sooners cornerback Aaron Colvin cryptically tweeted.
“The standard is championship football. The Champ is Alabama. We have a ways to go to dethrone them. Today wasn’t it,” former OU defensive lineman Gerald McCoy added.
As Oklahoma prepares for its next game — a Sept. 11 nonconference home matchup with FCS opponent Western Carolina — the Sooners saw some flashes of greatness, like Riley said, providing plenty of optimism for what this team could become. However, for OU to achieve its national championship aspirations this season, there’s still plenty of work to be done.
“We’ll be ready,” Riley said. “I promise you, at six o’clock next Saturday, that stadium in there’s gonna be jam packed, there’s gonna be a great vibe in that stadium and our team will be ready to play."
