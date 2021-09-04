OU football: No. 2 Sooners defeat Tulane 40-35 in 2021 season opener behind strong second quarter

No. 2 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Tulane (0-1) 40-35 in Saturday's season opener in Norman.
The Sooners outscored Tulane 23-0 in the second quarter, but tied, or were outscored by the Green Wave in the other three quarters. OU also struggled in the second half, as Tulane outscored the Sooners 21-3 and gained only 118 yards compared to the Green Wave's 230.
The Green Wave got out to an early 14-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Sooners retaliated with 30-unanswered points to end the first half. Tulane had just 19 yards of offense in the second quarter.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback and Heisman hopeful Spencer Rattler threw an interception on OU’s second offensive play of the game, but finished 30-of-39 passing with 304 yards and a touchdown. The Phoenix native also had two interceptions on the day.
Redshirt senior running back Kennedy Brooks ran for 87 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown in his first game since sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Tennessee transfer Eric Gray added 27 yards on nine carries in his team debut.
Sophomore receiver Marvin Mims picked up where he left off last season, with five catches for a game-high 117 yards. Redshirt sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood — now fully healthy — recorded four catches for 47 yards and freshman receiver Mario Williams contributed six receptions for 37 yards and his first-career touchdown.
The Sooners’ defense recovered three fumbles on Saturday. Two of them were forced by redshirt senior Isaiah Thomas and sophomore Reggie Grimes, the other was a failed snap recovered by redshirt junior Nik Bonitto. The defensive unit recorded four sacks and nine tackles for loss.
The defense also tallied tackles from 23 different players, backing up defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s ideology of substituting multiple players in the rotation.
Junior kicker Gabe Brkic converted 4-of-5 of his field goals on Saturday, even nailing a 51, 56 and 55-yard attempt. Brkic tied the NCAA all-time record for most 50-yard conversions in a single game.
