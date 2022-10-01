 Skip to main content
OU football: No. 18 Sooners fall 55-24 to TCU on road (Live scoring summary, highlights)

Sooners

Sooners during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

FORT WORTH — No. 18 Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) fell to TCU (4-0, 1-0) 55-24 on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners defense was gashed for 668 yards and allowed an average of 8.9 yards per play. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter, and didn't return.

Here's the scoring summary from Oklahoma's loss:

Q4 (11:24) - Horned Frogs 55, Sooners 24 - OU freshman running back Javontae Barnes scores a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Q3 (1:40) Horned Frogs 55, Sooners 17 - TCU quarterback Max Duggan scores a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Q3 (9:30) Horned Frogs 48, Sooners 17 - TCU running back Kendre Millers scores a 69-yard rushing touchdown.

Q2 (1:34) Horned Frogs 41, Sooners 17 - Duggan finds receiver Gunnar Henderson for a 62-yard touchdown.

Q2 (8:49) Horned Frogs 34, Sooners 17 - Barnes scores a 20-yard touchdown run.

Q2 (10:30) Horned Frogs 34, Sooners 10 - TCU running back Emari Demercardo scores a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Q1 (:07) Horned Frogs 27, Sooners 10 - Miller scores on a 19-yard touchdown run.

Q1 (2:15) Horned Frogs 20, Sooners 10 - OU senior running back Eric Gray scores on a 1-yard rush after a 78-yard reception by tight end Brayden Willis.

Q1 (7:17) Horned Frogs 20, Sooners 3 - Duggan scores a 67-yard rushing touchdown.

Q1 (8:35) Horned Frogs 13, Sooners 3- Duggan hits Taye Barber for a 73-yard touchdown.

Q1 (9:49) Horned Frogs 7, Sooners 3 - OU redshirt sophomore kicker Zach Schmit hits a 44-yard field goal.

Q1 (12:45) Horned Frogs 7, Sooners 0 - Duggan throws a 19-yard touchdown to Savion Williams.

