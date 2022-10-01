OU football: No. 18 Sooners fall 55-24 to TCU on road (Live scoring summary, highlights)

FORT WORTH — No. 18 Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) fell to TCU (4-0, 1-0) 55-24 on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners defense was gashed for 668 yards and allowed an average of 8.9 yards per play. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter, and didn't return.
Here's the scoring summary from Oklahoma's loss:
Q4 (11:24) - Horned Frogs 55, Sooners 24 - OU freshman running back Javontae Barnes scores a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Q3 (1:40) Horned Frogs 55, Sooners 17 - TCU quarterback Max Duggan scores a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
Q3 (9:30) Horned Frogs 48, Sooners 17 - TCU running back Kendre Millers scores a 69-yard rushing touchdown.
Q2 (1:34) Horned Frogs 41, Sooners 17 - Duggan finds receiver Gunnar Henderson for a 62-yard touchdown.
Q2 (8:49) Horned Frogs 34, Sooners 17 - Barnes scores a 20-yard touchdown run.
Jovantae Barnes gets his first Oklahoma TD. pic.twitter.com/iracBySPji— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 1, 2022
Q2 (10:30) Horned Frogs 34, Sooners 10 - TCU running back Emari Demercardo scores a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Q1 (:07) Horned Frogs 27, Sooners 10 - Miller scores on a 19-yard touchdown run.
Q1 (2:15) Horned Frogs 20, Sooners 10 - OU senior running back Eric Gray scores on a 1-yard rush after a 78-yard reception by tight end Brayden Willis.
Big play from Gabriel to Willis on 3rd and 13. pic.twitter.com/wyxowlEy0u— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 1, 2022
Q1 (7:17) Horned Frogs 20, Sooners 3 - Duggan scores a 67-yard rushing touchdown.
TCU IS ROLLING OVER NO. 18 OKLAHOMA 😤 pic.twitter.com/8rbpicwMfq— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 1, 2022
Q1 (8:35) Horned Frogs 13, Sooners 3- Duggan hits Taye Barber for a 73-yard touchdown.
73 YARDS! Taye Barber Touchdown 💪#Big12FB x @TCUFootball 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/S8fflQuNmM— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 1, 2022
Q1 (9:49) Horned Frogs 7, Sooners 3 - OU redshirt sophomore kicker Zach Schmit hits a 44-yard field goal.
Q1 (12:45) Horned Frogs 7, Sooners 0 - Duggan throws a 19-yard touchdown to Savion Williams.
Max Duggan ➡️ Savion WilliamsTCU strikes first against Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/zmxm9PZhbJ— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 1, 2022
