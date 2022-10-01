OU football: No. 18 Sooners trail TCU 41-10 at halftime on road (live scoring summary, highlights)

FORT WORTH — No. 18 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) take on TCU (3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.
Both teams are looking for their first conference win this season, as the Sooners fell to Kansas State 41-34 in Norman last weekend, and the Horned Frogs were on bye week.
Follow along with our live scoring summary with highlights:
Q2 (1:34) Horned Frogs 41, Sooners 17 - TCU quarterback Max Duggan finds receiver Gunnar Henderson for a 62-yard touchdown.
Q2 (8:49) Horned Frogs 34, Sooners 17 - OU freshman running back Javontae Barnes scores on a 20-yard touchdown run.
Jovantae Barnes gets his first Oklahoma TD. pic.twitter.com/iracBySPji— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 1, 2022
Q2 (10:30) Horned Frogs 34, Sooners 10 - TCU running back Emari Demercardo scores a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Q1 (:07) Horned Frogs 27, Sooners 10 - TCU running back Kendre Miller scores on a 19-yard touchdown run.
Q1 (2:15) Horned Frogs 20, Sooners 10 - OU senior running back Eric Gray scores on a 1-yard rush after a 78-yard reception by tight end Brayden Willis.
Big play from Gabriel to Willis on 3rd and 13. pic.twitter.com/wyxowlEy0u— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 1, 2022
Q1 (7:17) Horned Frogs 20, Sooners 3 - Duggan scores a 67-yard rushing touchdown.
TCU IS ROLLING OVER NO. 18 OKLAHOMA 😤 pic.twitter.com/8rbpicwMfq— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 1, 2022
Q1 (8:35) Horned Frogs 13, Sooners 3- Duggan hits Taye Barber for a 73-yard touchdown.
73 YARDS! Taye Barber Touchdown 💪#Big12FB x @TCUFootball 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/S8fflQuNmM— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 1, 2022
Q1 (9:49) Horned Frogs 7, Sooners 3 - OU redshirt sophomore kicker Zach Schmit hits a 44-yard field goal.
Q1 (12:45) Horned Frogs 7, Sooners 0 - Duggan throws a 19-yard touchdown to Savion Williams.
Max Duggan ➡️ Savion WilliamsTCU strikes first against Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/zmxm9PZhbJ— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 1, 2022
