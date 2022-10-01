 Skip to main content
OU football: No. 18 Sooners trail TCU 41-10 at halftime on road (live scoring summary, highlights)

Theo Wease

Junior wide receiver Theo Wease during the game against Kansas State on Sept. 24.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

FORT WORTH — No. 18 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) take on TCU (3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

Both teams are looking for their first conference win this season, as the Sooners fell to Kansas State 41-34 in Norman last weekend, and the Horned Frogs were on bye week.

Follow along with our live scoring summary with highlights:

Q2 (1:34) Horned Frogs 41, Sooners 17 - TCU quarterback Max Duggan finds receiver Gunnar Henderson for a 62-yard touchdown.

Q2 (8:49) Horned Frogs 34, Sooners 17 - OU freshman running back Javontae Barnes scores on a 20-yard touchdown run.

Q2 (10:30) Horned Frogs 34, Sooners 10 - TCU running back Emari Demercardo scores a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Q1 (:07) Horned Frogs 27, Sooners 10 - TCU running back Kendre Miller scores on a 19-yard touchdown run.

Q1 (2:15) Horned Frogs 20, Sooners 10 - OU senior running back Eric Gray scores on a 1-yard rush after a 78-yard reception by tight end Brayden Willis.

Q1 (7:17) Horned Frogs 20, Sooners 3 - Duggan scores a 67-yard rushing touchdown.

Q1 (8:35) Horned Frogs 13, Sooners 3- Duggan hits Taye Barber for a 73-yard touchdown.

Q1 (9:49) Horned Frogs 7, Sooners 3 - OU redshirt sophomore kicker Zach Schmit hits a 44-yard field goal.

Q1 (12:45) Horned Frogs 7, Sooners 0 - Duggan throws a 19-yard touchdown to Savion Williams.

