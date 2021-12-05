OU football: No. 16 Sooners to play No. 14 Oregon in Valero Alamo Bowl

No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) will face No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl, according to a Sunday announcement.
Teams are LOCKED IN! -The highest ranked matchup among all non-CFP bowl games -First Valero Alamo Bowl matchup featuring two 10-win teamsCatch the game December 29 @ 8:15 PM CST! pic.twitter.com/6uwXGoFZZw— 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 (@valeroalamobowl) December 5, 2021
.@OU_Football is 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝! #Big12FBThe Sooners will battle Oregon in the @valeroalamobowl pic.twitter.com/Feibt0Z4Ri— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 5, 2021
𝑆𝑒𝑒 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑖𝑛 𝑆𝑎𝑛 𝐴𝑛𝑡𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑜!Sooners to face Oregon Dec. 29 in the @valeroalamobowl!➡️ https://t.co/rYGLKB6XYm #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/tFAW4k8Rja— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 5, 2021
The Sooners last faced the Ducks in 2006, where they fell 34-33. Yet, OU boasts a 6-1 all-time record against the Pac-12 foe, including a 17-14 Holiday Bowl victory in 2005.
OU failed to capture the Big 12 title for the first time in six seasons after losing to Baylor and Oklahoma State during the regular season. The Bears went on to defeat the Cowboys in the conference championship game on Saturday, while the Sooners could only watch from the outside.
Oregon is coming off a devastating 38-10 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. The Ducks were ranked as high as No. 3 nationally before disappointing losses to Stanford and Utah in the regular season.
Following the departure of Lincoln Riley to become the next head coach at Southern California, interim head coach Bob Stoops is set to lead OU into the postseason. Stoops previously coached the Sooners from 1999-2016, leading them to a nationally championship in 2000, and will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 7.
"The Sooners are very excited to come down to San Antonio (and) have an opportunity to play against an excellent Oregon team," Stoops said in an Alamo Bowl press conference Sunday. "We know we'll have a big challenge there with Oregon. Coach (Mario Cristobal) and his staff have a done a great job.
"We look forward to being down there. ... Bottom line is, we want to make sure that our players get an opportunity to finish this year in the right way."
The Alamo Bowl is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
