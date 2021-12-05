You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: No. 16 Sooners to play No. 14 Oregon in Valero Alamo Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Head football coach Bob Stoops

OU head football coach Bob Stoops looks around the stadium before the game against Oklahoma State Dec. 3.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) will face No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl, according to a Sunday announcement.

The Sooners last faced the Ducks in 2006, where they fell 34-33. Yet, OU boasts a 6-1 all-time record against the Pac-12 foe, including a 17-14 Holiday Bowl victory in 2005.

OU failed to capture the Big 12 title for the first time in six seasons after losing to Baylor and Oklahoma State during the regular season. The Bears went on to defeat the Cowboys in the conference championship game on Saturday, while the Sooners could only watch from the outside.

Oregon is coming off a devastating 38-10 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. The Ducks were ranked as high as No. 3 nationally before disappointing losses to Stanford and Utah in the regular season.

Following the departure of Lincoln Riley to become the next head coach at Southern California, interim head coach Bob Stoops is set to lead OU into the postseason. Stoops previously coached the Sooners from 1999-2016, leading them to a nationally championship in 2000, and will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 7.

"The Sooners are very excited to come down to San Antonio (and) have an opportunity to play against an excellent Oregon team," Stoops said in an Alamo Bowl press conference Sunday. "We know we'll have a big challenge there with Oregon. Coach (Mario Cristobal) and his staff have a done a great job.

"We look forward to being down there. ... Bottom line is, we want to make sure that our players get an opportunity to finish this year in the right way."

The Alamo Bowl is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments