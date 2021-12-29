OU football: No. 16 Sooners defeat No. 14 Oregon 47-32 to claim Alamo Bowl trophy

SAN ANTONIO — No. 16 Oklahoma (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) defeated No. 14 Oregon (10-4, 7-3 Pac-12) 47-32 on Wednesday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
Interim head coach Bob Stoops extended his school-record wins total to 191 in relief of former coach Lincoln Riley, who departed for USC on Dec. 28. The Sooners also routed the Ducks despite being without Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who were the primary play callers during the regular season. Inside receivers coach Cale Gundy and linebackers coach Brian Odom served as interim coaches in the bowl after Grinch followed Riley to USC.
OU garnered 560 total yards of offense behind freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who finished with 242 passing yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-27 passing, while adding 30 yards on the ground. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks added 142 rushing yards with three touchdowns on 14 carries. Junior running back Eric Gray scored his fourth touchdown of the year while gaining 107 yards on 13 touches.
Freshman receiver Jalil Farooq led Oklahoma with three receptions for 64 yards, followed by sophomore receiver Marvin Mims who had two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Sooners allowed 497 total yards and had six tackles for loss and three sacks. Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Broiles snagged an interception on the Ducks’ first offensive possession after the Sooners went three-and-out to begin the game. Senior safety Pat Fields led OU with nine tackles, followed by junior cornerback Woodi Washington with seven.
Oklahoma scored first on a 16-yard run by Brooks with 7:56 remaining in the first quarter. Brooks finished the half with 138 total yards despite Gray earning the start and receiving touches on three of OU’s first four plays.
The Sooners’ offense was hot in the second quarter, scoring 24 total points. Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic nailed a 40-yard field goal after missing a PAT in the first quarter, making the score 9-3.
Then, Williams tossed a pair of touchdowns to redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops and Mims, on 6- and 55-yard throws, respectively. Brooks ended the half with a 29-yard rushing touchdown with 36 seconds remaining before halftime, extending Oklahoma’s lead to 30-3 at the break.
After OU allowed a touchdown on the first possession of the second half, it responded with a quick score. Gray’s 48-yard run and 6-yard touchdown reception extended Oklahoma’s lead to 37-11.
Oregon outscored the Sooners 29-17 in the second half, courtesy of three touchdown passes of over 30 yards. However, OU held on with an 8-yard touchdown run by Brooks and a 40-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic. The Sooners clung to a 47-32 lead with under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
OU now aims to start the Brent Venables era, after Riley’s departure and Stoops’ final go as head coach. The Sooners open the 2022 season with a matchup against UTEP On Sept. 3 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.