OU football: No. 10 Sooners tied with No. 7 Oklahoma State 24-24 at halftime

STILLWATER — No. 10 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) is currently tied with No. 7 Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1) 24-24 at halftime in Stillwater.
The Sooners have totaled 261 yards of offense to the Cowboys’ 216. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams is 14-of-21 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks has 11 carries for 53 yards, and redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall leads OU with 61 yards on three receptions.
Defensively, Oklahoma has forced one turnover. OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders has 146 yards yards, one touchdown and one interception on 11-of-16 passing. Sanders also leads the Cowboys with 41 rushing yards on seven attempts. Receiver Tay Martin has a team-high 58 receiving yards on three catches.
After both teams traded punts to begin the game, Sanders found receiver Tay Martin for a 30-yard touchdown to put Oklahoma State up early. The Sooners answered with a 5-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with Williams hitting sophomore receiver Brian Darby for a 10-yard score.
OSU didn’t need long to regain the lead, however, as Martin found the end zone again on the Cowboys’ next drive, this time coming on a 4-yard rush. Oklahoma State ended the first quarter with a 14-7 advantage.
To open the second quarter, Williams struck junior H-back Austin Stogner for a 29-yard score. The drive, which saw a fourth down conversion and a roughing the kicker penalty that gave the Sooners the ball back, began with 7:09 remaining in the first, and concluded with 14:43 remaining in the second. Stogner’s scoring catch was his third of the season.
The Cowboys’ Brennan Presley responded with a 100-yard return for a touchdown on the ensuing OU kickoff. The Sooners then went on an 8-play, 77-yard drive that was capped with a 24-yard field goal by redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic to cut OSU’s lead to 21-17. Brkic had missed his previous three field goal attempts entering Saturday’s game.
Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown then hit a 27-yard field goal to put the Pokes up by seven with 6:25 remaining. After Oklahoma punted on its next drive, redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington picked off Sanders to set up a 10-yard touchdown reception by senior H-back Brayden Willis before the half ended.
OU will receive to begin the second half. Bedlam is being televised on ABC.
