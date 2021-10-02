OU football: Nik Bonitto, Sooners defense finally conquer Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Nik Bonitto wasn’t surprised as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson entered the game.
Even though KSU head coach Chris Klieman told reporters Tuesday that the Wildcats’ 6-foot-2, 220-pound gunslinger was “not likely” to play Saturday, Bonitto said he and the Sooners’ defense prepared for Thompson, and his backups, all week. As Thompson jogged onto the field for K-State’s first offensive possession, Bonitto felt No. 6 OU was up to the task.
“Hats off to (defensive coordinator Alex Grinch),” said Bonitto, a redshirt outside linebacker and captain. “He’s always going to have a good game plan for us. Thank God we were ready no matter what quarterback was in there.”
Bonitto notched a fumble recovery and four tackles — including two for loss — to help lead Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) to a 37-31 win over Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) in Manhattan, marking the first time the Sooners have defeated the Wildcats in two seasons. Previously, the Wildcats knocked off OU 48-41 at home in 2019 and 38-35 in Norman last year. Both matchups featured heroic performances from Thompson — and he delivered another Saturday.
Thompson entered the game with extra padding on his right knee after suffering an undisclosed injury to that area during the Wildcats’ 31-23 win over Southern Illinois on Sept. 11. This severely limited his mobility as he finished with zero attempted rushes. Thompson had a combined seven rushing touchdowns on 22 attempts in his past two outings against OU.
“I felt like there were some times he could’ve pulled the ball (and ran),” Bonitto said. “But, I don’t know what their game plan was. Maybe it just feed (running back Deuce Vaughn) the ball. But, I can definitely sense there was a little precaution for (Thompson).”
With his running ability diminished, Thompson was forced to stay in the pocket. There, he thrived.
He ended the day 29-of-41 passing for a season-high 320 yards and three touchdowns. Coming into the game, Thompson was 12-of-18 for 240 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in two games this season.
“Well, the results would suggest we didn't prepare at all for any quarterback, or the offense that we faced, which that's something we’ve got to analyze as a defensive staff,” Grinch said. “We clearly did a poor job, specifically myself.
“Certainly got a lot of respect for (Thompson). He's done a tremendous job against us, now three times. ... He did a tremendous job and certainly credit goes to those guys — it turns out they prepared for us much better than we prepared for them.”
Thompson’s 320 passing yards marks the fourth time a quarterback has thrown for 300-plus yards against a Grinch-led Oklahoma defense. Thompson is also the first quarterback to accomplish that twice. But still, the Sooners managed to avoid a third-straight loss to Thompson and the Wildcats by making plays they haven’t in years prior.
OU forced zero turnovers against Kansas State in 2018 and 2019. Bonitto’s fumble recovery, Oklahoma’s lone forced turnover, came just over six minutes into the game. After sophomore defensive Reggie Grimes pried the ball out of the ball carrier’s hands, Bonitto quickly scooped up the ball and took off. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native made it 70 yards before Thompson eventually brought him down. The play is the longest fumble return in OU history.
“When you go to the ball, good things always happen,” Bonitto said. “It was a great play by Reggie Grimes… I just picked it up and my tank went on E really fast.”
Saturday also marked the second consecutive game OU surrendered over 30 minutes of possession time to the opposing team. West Virginia had the ball for 33 minutes in its 16-13 loss to Oklahoma, and Kansas State held the ball 32:42 minutes Saturday. On top of that, the Wildcats were 8-of-15 on third downs and 4-of-5 on fourth downs against the Sooners.
Now, as OU turns its attention to Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), which the Sooners battled through four overtimes in 2020, Bonitto believes getting off the field early will be his defense’s biggest focus next week.
“When the chains move, that’s another chance to get a three-and-out (or) a takeaway,” Bonitto said. “Still, we just have to do a better job of getting three-and-outs. We can’t go on those long drives. … It’s a mindset Coach Grinch brings into us. … We have to play another snap of football and make a play.”
