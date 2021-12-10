OU football: New Sooners coach Brent Venables' 6-year deal worth $7 million in total annual compensation

Oklahoma released the terms it has reached with new football coach Brent Venables' via an open records request Friday, revealing a 6-year deal worth $7 million annually in total compensation through Jan. 31, 2028.
Venables' regular annual income of $6.4 million is scheduled to increase by $100,000 each February beginning in 2023, according to university records. He'll also receive a supplementary retirement plan of $600,000 annually and a performance bonus of $400,000 if he wins the national championship.
Venables was appointed as the Sooners' 23rd head coach on Dec. 5 following Lincoln Riley's departure for USC. He was previously OU's defensive coordinator from 1999-2011 before a 10-year stint in the same position at Clemson.
Venables' deal with OU would more than triple his previous Clemson salary of $1.2 million annually. It would also place his earnings near that of Ohio State's Ryan Day, $6.614 million annually, and Penn State's James Franklin, $7 million annually, despite that he's a first-time head coach.
OU's open records office notes Venables' official contract is still being finalized and requires approval by the OU Board of Regents, whose next meeting is scheduled for March 8-9.
Correction: This story and its headline were updated at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 10 to reflect the correct number of years in Venables' deal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.