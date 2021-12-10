You are the owner of this article.
OU football: New Sooners coach Brent Venables' 6-year deal worth $7 million in total annual compensation

Brent Venables

during the celebration welcoming new OU football head coach Brent Venables inside Everest Training Center on Dec. 6.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma released the terms it has reached with new football coach Brent Venables' via an open records request Friday, revealing a 6-year deal worth $7 million annually in total compensation through Jan. 31, 2028.

Venables' regular annual income of $6.4 million is scheduled to increase by $100,000 each February beginning in 2023, according to university records. He'll also receive a supplementary retirement plan of $600,000 annually and a performance bonus of $400,000 if he wins the national championship.

Brent Venables terms

The terms OU has reached with new head football coach Brent Venables provided via open records request on Dec. 10.

Venables was appointed as the Sooners' 23rd head coach on Dec. 5 following Lincoln Riley's departure for USC. He was previously OU's defensive coordinator from 1999-2011 before a 10-year stint in the same position at Clemson.

Venables' deal with OU would more than triple his previous Clemson salary of $1.2 million annually. It would also place his earnings near that of Ohio State's Ryan Day, $6.614 million annually, and Penn State's James Franklin, $7 million annually, despite that he's a first-time head coach.

OU's open records office notes Venables' official contract is still being finalized and requires approval by the OU Board of Regents, whose next meeting is scheduled for March 8-9.

Correction: This story and its headline were updated at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 10 to reflect the correct number of years in Venables' deal.

