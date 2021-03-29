OU football: Nebraska's Scott Frost calls Sooners one of the NCAA's 'best teams,' eager for nearly canceled matchup

In a press conference on Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost told reporters the program's near cancellation of its Sept. 18 matchup against Oklahoma was financial based and the Huskers are excited the game will commence.
Frost said the leaders on the Cornhuskers' roster, after hearing the game could be called off, held a team meeting where they asked Frost to "make sure they had an opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the country."
Frost says Oklahoma will be one of the best teams in the country, and his players are excited to play the game.Conversation, Frost says, on moving the game was financially-driven."That's my favorite rivalry in sports," Frost says. #Huskers— Derek Peterson (@DrPeteyHV) March 29, 2021
Frost said he grew up watching OU-Nebraska. It's his favorite rivalry in sports. He said his players are excited to play OU. He said the conversation NOT to play was mostly about budget. About finding a way to generate revenue. Said he's not sure where conversation started.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) March 29, 2021
"I think the whole narrative and conversation started on ways to fix the budget windfalls that we’ve had," Frost said in the March 29 press conference. "There’s some schools that have cut sports and cut salaries and done a lot of other things. And I give (Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos) a lot of credit. He was committed to keeping everything intact and giving our student-athletes opportunities in every sport, men and women.
"So I think the conversation was started to get more revenue to the university."
On March 12, Moos confirmed reports that the program explored replacing the Sooners with a MAC opponent before ultimately deciding to play the game. Moos' statement came literal hours after Brett McMurphy reported Nebraska was "trying to get out of playing" the Sooners in 2021.
In 2020, the Cornhuskers finished their eight-game season 3-5. Nebraska trails the all-time series with Oklahoma, 45-38-3. The Cornhuskers' matchup with OU will be the team's third game of the season, coming after bouts against Illinois and Buffalo. The game will also mark the Sooners' third game in 2021. OU faces Tulane and Western Carolina in the weeks prior.
In his statement, Moos confirmed McMurphy's report while reasoning for the possible rescheduling.
"Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall," he said in the statement on March 12. "That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much needed boost to our local economy.
"We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time."
Prior to Moos' statement, OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione tweeted a statement that he fully expected the matchup to happen as scheduled.
"The Oklahoma-Nebraska football series represents one of the most unique traditional rivalries in college football," Castiglione said in a tweet on March 12. "It features fierce competition, yet genuine mutual respect between the programs and fan bases. The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
"We've been looking forward to celebrating these two stories' programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend."
